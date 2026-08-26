NFL Delivers Punishment for Rams Rookie Outside Linebacker

Linebacker Darryl Peterson III is the first Los Angeles Rams player to receive punishment from the NFL this season.

Peterson and the Rams are preparing for their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the rookie undrafted free agent received notice over the past weekend about an infraction he committed in the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a different kind of “welcome to the league” moment for Peterson.

Rams OLB Darryl Peterson Fined Over Horse-Collar Tackle

During the second quarter of the Rams’ eventual 20-12 win over the Chiefs, Peterson combined with cornerback Cam Lampkin to tackle KC’s Emmett Johnson. Peterson was called for an illegal horsecollar tackle, costing the Rams 15 yards. The play gave the Chiefs a fresh set of downs. It also moved the ball from the Rams’ 22-yard line to the 4-yard line. The Chiefs squandered their opportunity, though.

In the aftermath, Peterson was fined $4,935 for his infraction, per the NFL’s accountability hub.

Peterson is on a three-year, $3.1 million contract. The fine is a fraction of his $885,000 base salary and what the league could have charged him.

Per the league, horse collar infractions can cost as much as $17,911 for first-time offenses, and as much as $23,882 for a second. The fine levied against Peterson is 25.7% of the listed amount for a first-timer.

What Is a Horse Collar Tackle?

The NFL makes itself clear to the Rams and every other team on most of its rules, particularly when it comes to regulating on-field player conduct. The penalty against Peterson is no exception to that.

“No player shall grab the inside collar of the back or the side of the shoulder pads or jersey, or grab the jersey at the name plate or above, and pull the runner toward the ground,” the NFL’s rulebook states. “This does not apply to a runner who is in the pocket area or in the area defined by close-line play. If his knees are buckled by the action, it is a foul, even if the runner is not pulled completely to the ground.

The penalty for a horse-collar tackle is, of course, a “loss of 15 yards and an automatic first down.”

Otherwise, this was largely a learning experience for Peterson in Year 1 with the Rams. LA will close out the preseason on Thursday, August 27.

Daryl Peterson Gaining Valuable Experience

Peterson has been racking up the snaps for head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and the Rams during the 2026 preseason slate. He played in Weeks 1 and 2.

Peterson has logged 4 total tackles in 69 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

He is part of an edge rusher group led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and 2025 Pro Bowler Byron Young. The Rams also lost Keir Thomas to an injury and replaced him on the roster with rookie UDFA Devean Deal.

LA still has DesJuan Johnson, Josaiah Stewart, and Tomon Fox, and another rookie UDFA in Wesley Bailey. Bailey stood out in Preseason Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

Peterson is very much still fighting for a spot on the Rams’ 53-man roster.