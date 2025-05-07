Insider Floats Rams Blockbuster Quarterback Trade in 2026

Since Sean McVay took over as head coach in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams have built their offense around veteran quarterbacks, most notably Matthew Stafford, and have yet to draft a first-round signal-caller during his tenure. But that trend could shift soon. With two first-round picks lined up for the 2026 NFL Draft, including one acquired from the Atlanta Falcons, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler hinted at a serious possibility of the Rams trading up to draft a quarterback in 2026.

Year-To-Year Schedule Against a Deep Quarterback Class

Stafford really wanted to stay with the Rams, and Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer reported that despite the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders offering him significantly more money, Stafford ended up signing a two-year, $80 million extension with the Rams. But that commitment doesn’t guarantee long-term security.

With those two 2026 first-rounders in hand and a deep quarterback class, Fowler and many inside the NFL believe the Rams will go back to their old philosophy of trading away picks for a player at a premium position.

“The Rams have never drafted a first-round quarterback in the Sean McVay era. Some inside the league believe that could change in 2026, with Los Angeles armed with two first-rounders (including Atlanta’s pick) in what’s considered a deep quarterback class. Matthew Stafford seems to be on a year-to-year schedule. The Rams liked a handful of quarterbacks, including Tyler Shough and Kyle McCord, but were never a major threat to take one this year,” Fowler wrote.

If there was any room to think the Rams might have dipped into the QB market in 2025, there’s even stronger reason to believe they’ll be suitors in 2026.

CBS Sports already listed the Rams as one of the top teams expected to pursue a QB in next year’s draft. As CBS’s Chris Trapasso put it: “Yes, he is newly minted Matthew Stafford, but while it comes with a hefty dead cap hit, the Rams could actually save close to $7 million if the veteran is released after the 2025 campaign. And heck, even if he’s retained through the duration of his two-year deal, what a mentor for a rookie quarterback.”

A Look at the 2026 Quarterback Draft Class

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller listed some of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft class, and here’s what he said to say about the bunch.

“Next year’s class doesn’t feature a clear QB1 heading into next season, but there is a strong group of passers vying for the spot. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik received plenty of praise after a strong 2024 season. Joining him will be Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and Drew Allar (Penn State) as well-known prospects. Scouts are also buzzing about Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) as high-upside prospects to watch.”

One name Miller left off? Texas’ Arch Manning. Despite only two starts, there is a consensus that Manning (6’4″, 225) will position himself to be the consensus No. 1 overall draft pick due to his talent, physical skillset, and NFL pedigree. With Eli and Peyton Manning in his corner, they’ll make sure to set him up for immediate success in the NFL. While the lack of starting experience might concern some teams, others will find it impossible to pass up the opportunity to draft a Manning, especially the Rams, who are quietly positioning themselves for their quarterback of the future.