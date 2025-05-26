Rams Safety Has High Praise for the Teams’ Offense

The Los Angeles Rams had a strong 2025 offseason and are pushing to make a return to the Super Bowl.

Rams safety Quentin Lake joined the NFL Network show “The Insiders” and discussed the offense heading into the new season.

“We got our future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford. I call him Mister Long Handoff. I expect big things. You’ve got Puka (Nacua) on one end, you’ve got Davante (Adams) on the other. Tutu Atwell does a fantastic job, too. We have all the weapons that we need, and then Kyren (Williams) in the backfield,” Lake said on “The Insiders” (13:43), via NFL[dot]com. “It’s gonna be kind of reminiscent of The Greatest Show on Turf. I hope we kind of bring that name back this year.”

The Greatest Show on Turf refers to the 1999 – 2001 Rams offense, a high-scoring team that made it to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Quentin Lake on the Rams’ New WR Threat

The Rams brought Davante Adams to help fill the void of Cooper Kupp going to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quentin Lake had praise for his new teammate on The Insiders, whom he played against when Adams was with the New York Jets.

“He’s a fantastic player. Same thing with Jalen Ramsey; he’s been doing it year in and year out. And you can kind of tell, he’s adding value not only as a player, but as a mentor to the younger guys too, which is awesome,” Lake said about Adams. “There’s a reason why Sean McVay was adamant about adding him.”

Alongside the free agency additions, the Rams selected three offensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft to help offensive production.

Including drafting Terrance Ferguson from Oregon, who can fight for the starting tight end position.

Quentin Lake on Losing in the Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams were 14 yards away from tying and possibly taking the win in the NFC Divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Rams’ offense was going downfield in the final minutes before a turnover on downs in the red zone.

Quentin Lake described the loss to the Eagles and how it will prepare them next season.

“I always told myself, we were 14 yards away from winning that game,” Lake said. “Obviously, the ball didn’t shake our way. There were a couple plays that we might have wished we wanted back, but at the same time I don’t think anybody really truly believed in us to even make it that far, mind you, to even give the world champions a run for their money. That gives us a lot of confidence going into this year.”

“We’ve got a lot of guys. We have a young defensive front. We’ve got guys on the back end that can make plays. And obviously, in this offseason, we got a ton of new additions.”