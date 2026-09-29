Broncos O-Lineman Targeted by NFL After Manhandling Rams DT Aaron Donald

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz had one of the better performances of his career during a Week 3 “Sunday Night Football” win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for him, however, it also led to a surprise punishment of sorts.

Meinerz was primarily responsible for blocking three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, and he more than held his own. According to NFL NextGen Stats, Meinerz faced Donald on 11 pass-blocking snaps, eight of which were 1-on-1s, and he didn’t allow a single pressure.

Additionally, Meinerz also went viral for one play in particular in which he made Donald look foolish.

NFL Drug Tests Quinn Meinerz After Viral Aaron Donald Play

Social media was buzzing during the second half of Sunday’s game — a 30-26 Broncos comeback win — because of a block Meinerz had on Donald.

As Donald hit the line of scrimmage, he tried hitting his patented spin move to fake out Meinerz. It didn’t work, and the 27-year-old guard stopped Donald in his tracks, picked him up, and slammed him to the turf.

Given how often Donald typically dominates opposing offensive linemen, Meinerz’s show of strength took everyone by surprise. Not only that, but Meinerz’s impressive performance earned him a random drug test from the NFL.

“Quinn this is Christian on behalf of the NFL and Drug Free Sport. You have been selected to complete a Performance Enhancing Substance (PES) test today. You must complete your test prior to the start of afternoon team activities. Please bring your government issued ID or team ID,” a text from the NFL read, as shared by Meinerz on his Instagram story.

NFL Drug Tests Often Follow Impressive Performances

This isn’t the first time the NFL has drug tested a player after a head-turning performance this season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was also informed he needed to take a random drug test just moments after a Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders.

Lamb caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns — a performance that caught the eye of the NFL. As Lamb made his way to the locker room after the game, he was informed by a team staffer that he had a drug test request waiting for him.