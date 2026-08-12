LA Rams Get Eye-Popping Valuation, Trail Just 1 NFL Team

The Los Angeles Rams have made their footprint in one of the country’s biggest sports markets after moving from St. Louis in 2016.

The latest NFL franchise valuations suggest that investment continues to pay off at an extraordinary rate.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared Sportico’s annual NFL valuations Wednesday, with the Rams checking in at $12.7 billion. That puts Los Angeles second among all 32 teams, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys, who sit at $15.5 billion.

The Dallas Cowboys are followed by the Los Angeles Rams at $12.7 billion, the New York Giants at $12 billion, the New England Patriots at $10.4 billion, and the New York Jets at $10.35 billion to round out the top five. https://t.co/MpfCGb2zdy pic.twitter.com/snnkJj0y01 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2026

The Rams also gained considerable ground from a year ago. Sportico valued the franchise at $10.43 billion in 2025, meaning its estimated value climbed by roughly $2.27 billion, or 22%, in one year.

The New York Giants rank third at $12 billion, leaving the Rams with a $700 million cushion in the No. 2 spot.

The climb provides another striking measure of what owner Stan Kroenke’s return to Los Angeles has produced.

Rams’ Value Has Exploded Since Kroenke Took Control

Kroenke’s history with the franchise makes the latest figure stand out even more.

He became the Rams’ majority owner in 2010 after NFL owners unanimously approved his takeover.

The Associated Press reported at the time that the franchise was valued at approximately $750 million, with Kroenke buying the remaining 60% stake held by Chip Rosenbloom and Lucia Rodriguez.

Measured against that valuation, the Rams’ current $12.7 billion estimate is nearly 17 times larger.

The defining business move came six years later.

NFL owners voted 30-2 in January 2016 to approve the Rams’ return to Los Angeles, ending the league’s 21-year absence from the nation’s second-largest media market.

Kroenke paired the move with a stadium project built to extend well past Rams Sundays.

SoFi Stadium opened in Inglewood in 2020 as the centerpiece of the Hollywood Park development. Reuters reported in January that Kroenke drove the privately financed stadium project, which had an estimated $5 billion price tag.

The venue has since hosted Super Bowl LVI, major concerts and eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. It’s also scheduled to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and play a central role in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Those events help explain why the Rams’ business profile stretches outside the NFL calendar.

Rams Pair Business Growth With Sustained NFC Contention

The valuation surge has also arrived while the Rams are relevant deep into the football season.

Los Angeles finished 12-5 in 2025 and reached the NFC Championship Game before falling 31-27 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The run marked the Rams’ third trip to the conference title game under head coach Sean McVay.

That sustained success has kept the franchise visible while Kroenke’s larger Los Angeles expenditure continues to mature.

Sportico’s latest figures show how much the NFL’s broader financial landscape has shifted as well. The average franchise is now valued at approximately $9.34 billion, up 31% from a year ago, while the 32 teams are worth an estimated $299 billion combined.

Nonethless, Los Angeles has created separation from almost the entire league. Nine NFL teams hold a $10 billion valuation or more, but only the Cowboys sit ahead of the Rams.

Under Kroenke’s stewardship, the $12.7 billion estimate signifies an additional marker of a long-term gamble that remodeled both the franchise and the NFL’s presence in Los Angeles.