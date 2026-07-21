Los Angeles Rams’ $37.3 Million Duo Turns Heads in ESPN Recognition

The Los Angeles Rams have built a roster packed with recognizable stars, and ESPN believes two of the backups could help form a competitive lineup of NFL reserves.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell selected Terrance Ferguson and Poona Ford for his 53-man “All-Backup Team”, which included one or two players from each franchise.

Barnwell viewed Ferguson as a vertical target with the potential to produce a breakout sophomore season.

He also praised Ford’s dependable run defense and a pass-rush repertoire highlighted by what Barnwell considers one of the NFL’s best spin moves.

The selections place two different forms of Rams depth under the spotlight.

Ferguson remains surrounded by experienced tight ends and another recent second-round pick.

Ford, meanwhile, has already produced at a high-octane level that makes the backup label feel more technical than descriptive.

Ferguson Gives Rams Another Vertical Option

The Rams selected Ferguson with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, giving head coach Sean McVay another athletic option for an offense that leaned heavily into multi-tight-end formations.

His rookie totals were modest, as he caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

But the larger opportunity arrived late in the season.

Ferguson played at least 64% of the offensive snaps in three consecutive games, and six of his first nine receptions gained at least 18 yards, prompting McVay to say that Ferguson continued to improve and that “the best is yet to come.”

Finding snaps will still require Ferguson to separate himself in a crowded room.

Tyler Higbee returned on a two-year deal, while Colby Parkinson led the position group with 43 receptions last season.

Davis Allen also caught 24 passes, and Los Angeles used another second-round pick on Max Klare in April.

That depth can limit Ferguson’s volume, but McVay’s willingness to put multiple tight ends on the field gives the second-year target a path to a meaningful role.

His ability to stretch the middle of the field offers a different dimension from the group’s more established options.

Ford Shows How Deep Rams’ Front Has Become

Ford’s inclusion is along a different path to.

The veteran played all 17 games in 2025, started 10 and finished with 47 tackles, two sacks and five quarterback hits.

Those numbers already placed him beyond the profile of a typical reserve, and his underlying performance was even stronger.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ford No. 59 on its list of the top 101 players from the 2025 season.

His 86.0 overall grade ranked fourth among interior defenders, while his 78.6 run-defense grade also placed fourth. He generated 34 pressures across the regular season and playoffs.

The Rams now have more options after adding Myles Garrett to a front that already includes Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Ford.

Los Angeles acknowledged in its defensive line outlook that Garrett’s arrival could change how the entire group is deployed.

Ford may rotate more often, but his ability to hold up against the run and create interior pressure should keep him central to the defense.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has the traits to turn limited opportunities into explosive plays.

Both would round out an All-Backup team nicely.