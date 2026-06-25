Rams 6-Touchdown Weapon Gets Bold Prediction Before Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 season to make another run at the Lombardi Trophy with Matthew Stafford back behind the center.

LA didn’t make any standout additions to the core around Stafford this offseason (opting to draft his eventual successor, Ty Simpson), leaving the MVP-winning quarterback with almost the same room as the 2025 season.

Regardless, that squad made it to the NFC Championship game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Seattle Seahawks, by 4 points.

With the same core group back for next season, one Rams reporter makes a bold prediction about a player who will have a breakout year.

Rams Weapon Receives Prediction Ahead of 2026 Season

For the receiving threats, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will continue to be the main targets for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 season. For the running game, it could be a bit different.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins dropped a list of breakout candidates for LA next season, naming running back Blake Corum, predicting that the third-year player will get around 50% of the rushes next season, who could get a career milestone of 1,000 yards with his legs.

“Corum saw a giant leap [from his rookie to second season] in volume and efficiency, finishing with 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry,” Atkins wrote. “Corum isn’t the pass protector or receiver that Kyren Williams is, and he might never be, but he continues to make strides in those areas to earn more playing time in an offense that wants to blur the run and the pass as much as the Rams do.”

“The rushing attempts should look much more like a 50-50 split, with Williams offering consistency and short-yardage skills, and Corum bringing an explosive element on drives after Williams has worn down the defense. If he can stay healthy, Corum could push for his first 1,000-yard rushing season this year, even with Williams’ presence.”

In his rookie season, Corum played around 11% of snaps before jumping up to 29% his second season. With the notable improvement in rushing yards and touchdowns, another 20% increase in snaps could lead to further gains in his performance in the 2026 season.

Williams, on the other hand, played his lowest percentage of snaps outside of his rookie year, featuring 68% of the time for the Rams.

If Sean McVay finds a way to ensure both running backs receive adequate playing time, LA could have one of the better DB duos with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams.

Sean McVay on Corum

The Rams drafted Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 draft. It may have taken a couple of seasons for the running back to get considerable playing time and he is taking advantage of it.

Head coach Sean McVay spoke about the running back and his performance last season, having high praise for the third-year player.

“I think Blake’s emergence has been awesome. Kyren’s obviously done a great job for the last few years and you’re just seeing Blake earn more and more confidence with the production he is having,” McVay said of Corum’s performances last season. “It’s a special thing to witness, but I love the way those two are playing off one another…”