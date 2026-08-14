LA Rams’ Aaron Donald’s Comeback Draws ‘Break Your Heart’ Warning

The Los Angeles Rams have left the door open for Aaron Donald, and the possibility of one of the best defensive players in NFL history returning has only pushed expectations higher.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak, however, believes some caution is warranted.

In his training camp superlatives for ESPN, Solak named Donald and the Rams “most likely to break your heart,” a warning aimed at the growing assumption that a reunion could turn an already talented defense into an overwhelming one.

The Rams don’t have a commitment from Donald, who remains retired after sitting out the past two seasons.

Even if he comes back, Solak argued the 35-year-old should be viewed differently than the player who spent a decade wrecking game plans in Los Angeles.

ESPN Warns Rams on Donald Expectations

Donald’s name is synonymous with domination. He retired after the 2023 season with 111 career sacks and three Defensive Player of the Year awards, leaving behind a reputation that makes the idea of his return difficult to treat like an ordinary veteran comeback.

The circumstances have changed, though.

Solak pointed to Donald’s age and the conditioning challenge that comes with returning after an extended layoff. He wrote that Donald is unlikely to begin by playing 40 snaps per game and projected him as a “rotational player on a great defense.”

Los Angeles already strengthened its front by acquiring Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, during the offseason.

ESPN noted that the Rams finished fourth in defensive DVOA last season, fifth in defensive success rate and sixth in defensive EPA per drive before adding more star power.

Donald would give that group another game-wrecker. Expecting the version of Donald who routinely handled a full workload during his prime could be asking for too much, at least early.

Solak left room for Donald to make a major impact. His argument centered more about the road to a Super Bowl, that one game-changing postseason snap could make the reunion worthwhile without Donald needing to return as a full-time feature.

McVay Sees Encouraging Signs in Donald Comeback Bid

There’s reason for the optimism regarding Donald.

NFL.com reported on Aug. 5 that Donald officially worked out for the Rams, with the session appearing on the league’s transaction wire as a tryout. Donald wore a helmet but didn’t wear pads during the workout.

Sean McVay provided an encouraging assessment one day later.

“He looked outstanding,” McVay said through the Rams’ official website, while explaining that Donald was still working through his decision.

McVay added that things were “going in the right direction,” though he stopped short of saying Donald had decided to return. The Rams coach said the workout included standard individual drills, with Donald hitting sleds as part of the session.

The measured approach fits where the situation stands.

Donald doesn’t need to prove anything after 10 seasons with the organization, and Los Angeles can afford to give him time.

If he ultimately returns, his presence alongside Garrett would add another proven pass-rush threat to a defense that already entered the summer with a strong foundation.

ESPN’s warning is less about whether Donald can still help and more about what fans should expect from him.

Assuming he can settle into a smaller role, stay fresh and produce in high-leverage moments, the Rams could get exactly what they need from the comeback.