Aaron Donald Comeback Gets 3-Word Reaction From Reigning OPOY

The Los Angeles Rams already made the biggest defensive splash of the offseason by convincing Aaron Donald to end his two-year retirement. One of the stars standing in their way in the NFC West had a simple reaction to the news.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba appeared on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on Sept. 2 and was asked what went through his mind when he learned Donald was returning to Los Angeles.

“Damn… He’s back,” Smith-Njigba said with a laugh, according to the Up & Adams clip.

The reaction is considerable coming from Smith-Njigba.

The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year helped Seattle eliminate Los Angeles in last season’s NFC Championship Game, catching 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 31-27 victory.

Now the Rams are bringing a generational defensive player back into a rivalry that could again help decide the NFC.

Smith-Njigba Knows What Donald Brings to Rams-Seahawks Rivalry

Smith-Njigba had every reason to smile while delivering the line, but Donald has given Seattle plenty of problems over the years.

Donald recorded 15.5 sacks in 18 career games against the Seahawks, per StatMuse, while the Rams went 13-5 in those matchups. He last played in 2023 before retiring in March 2024.

The 35-year-old is now returning on a one-year, $20 million deal that can reach $30 million with playoff incentives. Donald has 111 career sacks, three Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight first-team All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

His comeback also puts him on the same front as Myles Garrett, who joined the Rams in a blockbuster trade with Cleveland in June. Garrett is coming off a 23-sack season that set the NFL’s single-season record and earned him his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

That combination gives opposing offenses an unusual problem before Donald even takes a snap. Blocking plans that once tilted heavily toward Donald can no longer do so as easily with Garrett attacking from the edge.

Seattle will get plenty of time to prepare. The Seahawks don’t face the Rams until Christmas Day in Week 16, with a second meeting set for Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

Rams Have a New Answer After Seattle Ended Their 2025 Season

Donald’s comeback boosts a rivalry that had postseason stakes anyway.

Seattle’s win over Los Angeles in January sent the Seahawks to Super Bowl LX, which they went on to win. Smith-Njigba was central to that run after leading the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards during the regular season.

He finished with 119 catches and 10 touchdowns and became a unanimous first-team All-Pro in addition to winning Offensive Player of the Year.

The Rams entered the offseason needing a way to close the gap with the defending champions. Their answer has been aggressive.

Los Angeles traded for Garrett, upgraded the secondary and then added Donald back to the equation days before the regular season. The result is a defense built to pressure quarterbacks without needing to manufacture it through constant blitzing.

Smith-Njigba will not be lining up across from Donald, but the receiver understands what the move means for Seattle’s offense. A disruptive interior pass rush can change everything from protection calls to route timing, especially against a defense that also has an elite edge threat.

His three-word reaction captured the larger point.