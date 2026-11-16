Rams’ Aaron Donald Makes Feelings Clear After Ending 1,050-Day Sack Drought

The Los Angeles Rams waited 1,050 days to see Aaron Donald sack an NFL quarterback again.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, that wait ended.

Donald recorded his first sack since coming out of retirement during the Rams’ 34-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. He finished with 1.5 sacks as Los Angeles won its fourth straight game.

Afterward, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had a simple response.

“It felt good … it felt even better that we won!” Donald told CBS Los Angeles reporter Jaime Maggio, as shared by Sports Central LA.

Donald added that he felt “fresh and healthy,” crediting the Rams’ offense for keeping him off the field.

The performance marked another milestone in a comeback that began in August.

Aaron Donald Ends 1,050-Day Wait With First Sack

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Donald brought down Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck on third down early in the second quarter, forcing Arizona to punt.

It was his first sack since Dec. 31, 2023, a span of nearly three years.

The 35-year-old defensive lineman retired in March 2024 after 10 seasons with the Rams. He spent more than two years away from football before announcing his return Aug. 30, 2026.

His first seven games back produced no sacks, although he continued to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

That changed Sunday.

Donald finished with 1.5 sacks, two tackles and two quarterback hits, giving him 112.5 career sacks.

As Pro Football Talk noted, the drought stretched back to New Year’s Eve in 2023.

The milestone came with something more important for Donald, and that’s another Rams victory.

Rams Defense Dominates Cardinals in Fourth Straight Win

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Head coaches Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Mike LaFleur of the Arizona Cardinals talk after the game at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams won 34-6. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Donald helped lead a defense that gave Arizona little room to operate.

The Rams recorded five sacks and held the Cardinals to 123 total yards. Beck threw for 108 yards and two interceptions in his NFL debut.

Los Angeles also limited Arizona to 34 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the offense gave Donald and his teammates plenty of rest.

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while Blake Corum rushed for 100 yards and a score.

The Rams scored 28 unanswered points in less than 11 minutes of game time, turning a close contest into a blowout.

That offensive production helped explain Donald’s postgame comments about feeling fresh.

Los Angeles improved to 6-4 heading into its bye week.

Donald has already won a Super Bowl, earned eight first-team All-Pro selections and built a career worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His return this season gave him another chance to help the only NFL team he has known.

Sunday brought his first sack in nearly three years. The win meant even more to him.