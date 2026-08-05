Rams’ Aaron Donald Comeback Takes Another Turn at Training Camp

The Aaron Donald comeback watch produced its most official-looking development yet Wednesday, even if it stopped short of a return to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Donald worked out for the Rams and appeared on the NFL transaction wire.

The listing immediately fueled speculation that the retired defensive tackle had taken another concrete step toward rejoining the only franchise he played for during his 10-year career.

Schefter added an important clarification minutes later.

Donald wanted to train in a football helmet and used team equipment at the Rams’ facility during training camp.

He didn’t wear pads, but the use of the facility and equipment required Los Angeles to report the activity to the league.

Aaron Donald wanted to do a workout in a football helmet, and even though he did not wear pads during it, he used Rams’ team equipment at their facility during training camp, requiring them to report his activity to the NFL. https://t.co/4egBgDAiLH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

The procedural explanation lowers the temperature around the wire appearance.

Donald’s Workout Pushes Comeback Process Forward

Donald has spent the summer following a structured training program to determine whether his body can handle an NFL return after two seasons away.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said July 31 that Donald’s training was “going really well” and described the direction of the process as “trending upwards.”

McVay previously said Donald was putting himself through a “very strict, regimented process” similar to his playing routine before making a final decision.

Wednesday’s helmet workout fits directly into that plan.

It gave Donald another chance to measure how he feels with football equipment while allowing the Rams to observe the process from close range.

The comeback remains undecided, and Schefter’s clarification separates the wire listing from a signing announcement.

Still, the workout shows that Donald’s evaluation has advanced beyond ordinary gym work.

Donald last played during the 2023 season, when he recorded eight sacks and 53 tackles while earning his eighth first-team All-Pro selection and 10th Pro Bowl honor.

He retired with 111 sacks, 176 tackles for loss and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The University of Pittsburgh alumn said after retiring that he felt “complete” and no longer had the desire to push through another training camp and 17-game season.

The circumstances have changed enough for Donald to reconsider.

Rams Continue to Leave Door Open for Donald

The possibility resurfaced after the Rams acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

McVay sought Donald’s opinion on the move, and the conversation helped spark Donald’s interest in exploring a return.

Garrett said during training camp that he would be excited to play alongside Donald but would not pressure him.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also acknowledged the challenge of regaining football conditioning after an extended absence.

Los Angeles can afford to give Donald time.

The Rams already added Garrett to a defensive front featuring established interior talent, and McVay has repeatedly stressed that Donald has earned the right to move through the process on his own schedule.

That makes Wednesday’s activity meaningful without turning it into a decision.

But each detail places him closer to football than he has been since walking away.

The next development will matter more: whether Donald decides his body, conditioning and competitive drive are ready for an actual return.

Until then, the workout offers a straight sign that the comeback possibility is active — and that Donald is willing to test it under football conditions.