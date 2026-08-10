LA Rams Get New Aaron Donald Return Timeline as Week 1 Plan Emerges

Aaron Donald‘s comeback decision now has a clearer target, and the Los Angeles Rams appear to have an idea of what his first game back would look like if he says yes.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Sunday, Aug. 9 that Donald’s target for a decision has moved from early this week to the end of the week.

Florio added that the Rams would want to give Donald a few weeks of football work before putting him into a game, with a goal of roughly 30 to 40 snaps in the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

Donald Decision Expected by End of Week

The update comes after Donald took a consequential step toward a possible return.

The 35-year-old worked out with the Rams on Aug. 4, a session that appeared on the NFL transaction wire as a tryout.

Head coach Sean McVay later explained that the designation was largely procedural and allowed Donald to use team equipment while going through the workout.

McVay told the Rams’ official website that Donald “looked outstanding,” while stressing that the former defensive tackle was still working through the process.

“Things are going in the right direction. He’s feeling good,” McVay said.

Donald has been away from football since retiring after the 2023 season, and Florio reported that one of the key questions is whether Donald still feels like the same player when moving against NFL competition.

Donald finished his first 10 seasons with 111 sacks and 24 forced fumbles.

He also walked away as one of the defining defensive players of his generation, meaning a comeback wouldn’t need to prove much.

Florio wrote that it’s difficult to imagine Donald putting this much work into the process only to stay retired, but he also cautioned that a return is not done until Donald makes the call.

Rams Already Have Week 1 Plan for Donald

If Donald returns by the end of the week, the Rams would still have time to build him toward their Sept. 10 opener against the 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Florio reported that Los Angeles would use a ramp-up plan similar to the one it used after Donald’s contract holdouts in 2017 and 2018.

The idea would be to get him several weeks of football activity before asking him to play approximately 30 to 40 snaps in Week 1.

Donald wouldn’t need to walk back into a full workload, and the Rams have enough talent up front to avoid forcing it.

Myles Garrett gives Los Angeles an absolute hammer on the edge after recording 23 sacks last season.

The Rams also have a younger defensive front around him, which could allow Donald to return as part of a rotation rather than immediately taking on the workload he carried during his first stint.

The ball is in Donald’s court, as McVay has publicly left the door open without trying to push him through it.

Now, per Florio, the answer could come by the end of the week.

And if that answer is yes, the Rams already seem to have the initial pieces of the puzzle mapped out.