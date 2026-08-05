Rams’ 6-Year Veteran Lands Head-Scratching NFL Ranking

The Los Angeles Rams handed Alaric Jackson a $57 million contract after watching him grow into a dependable answer at left tackle.

One new ranking sees Matthew Stafford’s blindside protector much differently.

Bleacher Report ranked Jackson No. 29 among 40 left tackles and No. 136 among all offensive linemen in its NFL 1000 rankings released Aug. 4.

The outlet assigned him a 60 grade and described him as a “functional starter” whose ceiling is “firmly capped.”

That assessment stands far apart from Jackson’s production last season and another major outlet’s evaluation entering 2026.

Bleacher Report Questions Alaric Jackson’s Ability

Bleacher Report credited Jackson’s strength and ability to disrupt a pass rusher’s timing.

But it still gave him only 14 of 25 points in pass protection, 12 of 20 in run blocking and 11 of 20 for movement skills.

The outlet argued that Sean McVay’s play-action-heavy offense and Stafford’s quick release reduce the number of difficult dropback situations Jackson must handle.

And B/R also questioned his ability to recover against speed and operate in space.

Those concerns are fair areas to examine.

Jackson allowed 38 pressures and four sacks across 585 regular-season pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

The final placement is harder to defend.

Bleacher Report ranked Jackson behind several players with limited starting experience, including Dylan Cook, who made five starts for Pittsburgh last season.

Jackson has started 51 regular-season games and has been Los Angeles’ primary left tackle for three years.

The ranking wasn’t uniformly harsh toward the Rams’ offensive line.

Kevin Dotson finished No. 24 overall and fourth among right guards after earning praise as one of the league’s most physically imposing players at his position.

Jackson’s placement, therefore, appears to reflect a specific concern with his individual limitations rather than a discount applied to McVay’s scheme.

Jackson’s Production Points to a Snub

Pro Football Focus offered a drastically different evaluation in its tackle rankings entering the season.

PFF placed Jackson No. 13 among all tackles, called him a “star” and credited him with a career-best 84.2 overall grade when postseason play was included.

His regular-season numbers also compare favorably with the league’s better tackles.

Jackson’s 82.9 PFF grade ranked 11th among 89 qualifying tackles, while his 84.3 run-blocking grade ranked 10th.

The Rams also note that he has not surrendered a sack across six postseason starts and 245 pass-blocking snaps.

That production came after Jackson missed training camp while dealing with blood clots for the second time in his career.

He returned in time for the opener, started 16 regular-season games and helped the Rams finish first in the NFL in total offense and scoring.

McVay praised Jackson’s performance after the season and said the former undrafted free agent could continue improving.

“He was a stud for us this year,” McVay said. “I think he’s only going to continue to build.”

The Rams committed three years, $57 million and $35 million guaranteed to Jackson in February 2025. The contract reflected the organization’s belief that it had developed a long-term answer at one of football’s most important positions.

Jackson isn’t a flawless pass protector, and the Rams’ offensive structure helps the entire line.

Nonetheless, ranking him 29th among left tackles ignores too much of his recent body of work.

That makes Bleacher Report’s ranking look more like a snub than a fair reflection of his value.