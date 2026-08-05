LA Rams’ All-Conference Rookie Officially Cleared to Join Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams are adding another contender to their congested cornerback competition.

The Rams announced Wednesday that rookie cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton passed his physical, clearing the undrafted free agent to begin working during training camp.

Hamilton had been sidelined since Los Angeles opened camp in late July.

The Rams placed him on the physically unable to perform list at the same time offensive lineman Justin Dedich went on the non-football injury list, delaying Hamilton’s first chance to compete against NFL players.

Passing the physical doesn’t guarantee Hamilton a place in the rotation, and the Rams had not announced whether he will participate in practice immediately after the move.

The former Fresno State standout an opportunity to begin making up ground before preseason games provide a truer picture of the team’s depth chart.

Hamilton Joins Packed Rams Cornerback Battle

Hamilton entered the NFL with a productive college background, but every missed practice makes it trickier for an undrafted player to claim a roster spot.

Los Angeles reshaped the top of its cornerback room during the offseason by acquiring Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and signing Jaylen Watson.

The Rams also return Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Josh Wallace, leaving the rookies and other young defensive backs to compete for backup jobs and special teams roles.

Hamilton is one of three undrafted cornerbacks the Rams added after the 2026 NFL draft, joining Drey Norwood and Nyzier Fourqurean.

The team officially signed Hamilton in May after initially reaching an agreement with him following the draft.

The Rams’ official biography credits Hamilton with 54 appearances and 35 starts across five seasons at Fresno State. He finished with 123 tackles, eight interceptions, 26 passes defended, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Those numbers give Hamilton a legitimate case for consideration as a developmental defensive back.

His instant challenge will be showing that his ball production works against a faster level of competition while proving his value on special teams.

Former Fresno State Ballhawk Gets Late Start

Hamilton saved his most productive interception season for his final year with the Bulldogs.

He started all 13 games in 2025 and recorded 38 tackles, four interceptions and five pass breakups. His four interceptions tied for second in the Mountain West and helped him earn second-team All-Mountain West honors.

That performance followed a 2024 season in which Hamilton totaled 52 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups.

Fresno State said his 15 total passes defended ranked fourth nationally, while his average of 1.2 per game ranked 10th in the FBS.

Hamilton also showed some positional flexibility by taking snaps in the slot during his college career.

That experience is helpful in a Rams secondary that values interchangeable defensive backs and may ask reserve corners to handle several assignments.

However, it’s a tough avenue to making the roster.

Hamilton missed the opening portion of camp while the other defensive backs collected practice repetitions and began establishing roles.

For a rookie carrying eight career interceptions into the NFL, the next phase is showing the Rams how quickly he can make up for the time he lost.