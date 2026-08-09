LA Rams’ Blake Corum Reveals Offseason Training Behind Camp Surge

The Los Angeles Rams saw Blake Corum make a jump in his second NFL season.

And going into his third season this year, a fascinating offseason routine has surfaced.

Corum spent part of the offseason working barefoot with childhood trainer Kevin Johnson, putting an emphasis on his nervous system, fast-twitch muscles and what he described as creating a “stiff ankle.”

The work was designed to help the running back cut and accelerate more quickly.

The results have started to show up during training camp.

The Rams highlighted Corum as one of the standouts from their final open practice at Loyola Marymount University on Aug. 6, noting that he continued to look “agile and explosive” after flashing those traits throughout camp.

Corum averaged 5.1 yards per carry last season, but an extra gear could give Los Angeles another reason to expand his role alongside Kyren Williams in 2026.

Corum Says Offseason Work Sharpened His Burst

Corum’s training with Johnson went past a standard speed program.

Per the Rams’ training camp observations, Corum said Johnson’s philosophy included “training without shoes on,” working the nervous system and developing fast-twitch muscles.

Corum said the focus on his ankle stiffness has helped him get his foot into the ground and explode out of cuts more effectively.

That improvement has been noticeable to the Rams.

The team repeatedly pointed to Corum’s agility and burst during camp, and the work offers some context for why he has looked quicker entering his third NFL season.

Corum said after the final practice that his offseason goal was to improve “in all aspects.” He also spoke about the growth of the running back room and the relationships that have developed within it.

The Rams don’t need Corum to replace Williams.

They already found success using the two together last season, and Corum’s efficiency gave head coach Sean McVay a legitimate second option without forcing the offense to change its identity.

If his offseason work produces more explosive runs, the rotation could become even more tricky for defenses to handle.

Rams Already Saw Leap From Corum in 2025

Corum entered last season needing to prove he could handle a larger workload after carrying 58 times for 207 yards as a rookie.

He did exactly that.

The former third-round pick finished 2025 with 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns. His average jumped from 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie to 5.1, while his offensive snap share increased to 30.5%.

A February review by the Rams showed how much his big-play ability changed.

Corum posted a 15.9% explosive run rate and averaged 3.5 yards after contact per attempt. One of every 6.3 carries went for at least 10 yards, second among NFL players with at least 100 rushing attempts.

That production helped Los Angeles build the NFL’s No. 7 rushing attack.

Williams still led the team with 1,252 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, but Corum gave the Rams a complementary runner who could create chunk plays without a heavy volume.

His strongest stretch came late in the season. Corum rushed for 81 yards against Carolina, then followed it with a career-high 128 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona a week later.

There’s already evidence that Corum can turn finite opportunities into meaningful developments.

The Rams are now seeing signs that the physical tools behind those numbers have improved again.

And although barefoot training and ankle work may sound less common, Corum entered camp looking for more burst.

So far, his work is nicely on display.