Los Angeles Rams’ Former $81 Million WR Promoted by 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams could see an old teammate wearing the colors of an NFC West rival later this season.

The San Francisco 49ers promoted former Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks from their practice squad to the active roster on Thursday, Oct. 1, according to the team. San Francisco also signed Malik Turner to its practice squad and released KhaDarel Hodge to clear the roster spot.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported the three corresponding moves Thursday.

Cooks’ return to an active roster has some history for the Rams. Los Angeles once invested a first-round pick and an $81 million extension in the speedy receiver, who became one of the centerpieces of Sean McVay’s first Super Bowl team.

Now, Cooks, 33, has worked his way onto the 53-man roster of the team that handed Los Angeles a 27-7 loss in Week 1.

Cooks Once Played Major Role in Rams’ Super Bowl Run

The Rams were aggressive when they acquired Cooks from the New England Patriots in April 2018.

Los Angeles surrendered its first-round pick, No. 23 overall, and a sixth-rounder while receiving Cooks and a fourth-round selection in return.

The Rams doubled down three months later. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Cooks’ five-year extension was worth $81 million, including $50.5 million in total guarantees.

That investment paid off on the field.

Cooks caught 80 passes for a career-high 1,204 yards and five touchdowns during the 2018 regular season, averaging 15 yards per reception as Los Angeles marched to Super Bowl LIII.

He was also one of the Rams’ few offensive bright spots in their 13-3 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, finishing with eight catches for a team-high 120 yards.

His production dipped to 583 receiving yards in 2019, and the Rams moved him to the Houston Texans the following offseason. Cooks finished his two seasons in Los Angeles with 122 receptions, 1,787 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Rams Could Get Another Look at Cooks in Week 14

Cooks’ career has taken him around the NFL since leaving Los Angeles, but he remains within striking distance of a big-time career milestone.

The 49ers listed him at 734 career receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns when announcing his promotion, leaving him 189 yards shy of 10,000 for his career. He spent 2025 between the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills before joining San Francisco’s practice squad on Sept. 23.

His promotion comes only eight days after that signing, giving Kyle Shanahan an experienced option in a receiving corps that has been forced to cycle through personnel early in the season.

The occurence leaves open an intriguing reunion down the road.

Cooks wasn’t with San Francisco when the 49ers beat Los Angeles in Melbourne to open the season. But the division rivals meet again at Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 13 in Week 14.

Since there’s a long way to go before that matchup, Cooks will have to maintain his place on San Francisco’s roster.

As of late, a player who once helped McVay reach his first Super Bowl at least has an opportunity to carve out a role for the Rams’ biggest divisional obstacle.