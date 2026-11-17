A former Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback has found another NFL home, three years after his brief stay with the team ended.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed veteran Brett Rypien to their practice squad on Monday, November 16, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move occurred following Las Vegas trading quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, making the Raiders short on depth behind rookie Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O’Connell.

Rypien, 30, spent part of the 2023 season with the Rams. His time in Los Angeles ended just two days after a tricky start against the Green Bay Packers.

Brett Rypien’s Rams Stint Ended After One Start

The Rams signed Rypien in May 2023 to provide depth behind Matthew Stafford.

When Stafford injured his thumb, Rypien stepped into the starting lineup against Green Bay on November 5.

The results were poor.

Rypien completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards and one interception in a 20-3 defeat. He also lost a fumble as Los Angeles managed just 160 yards of total offense.

Head coach Sean McVay did not place all the blame on his quarterback.

“I think there were some instances where we can play better around him,” McVay said, according to the Rams’ official website.

Rypien was less forgiving of his own performance. He acknowledged afterward that the offensive showing fell well short of expectations.

Two days later, the Rams waived him.

Los Angeles then signed Carson Wentz to serve as Stafford’s backup, ending Rypien’s short tenure.

Across two appearances with the Rams, Rypien completed 18 of 38 passes for 172 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Former Rams QB Gets Chance With Raiders

Rypien’s arrival in Las Vegas follows a major change at quarterback.

The Raiders sent Cousins to Minnesota ahead of the trade deadline and turned to Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rypien will provide additional depth behind Mendoza and O’Connell.

There is some familiarity with his new coaching staff.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak worked with Rypien in Denver during the 2022 season, serving as the Broncos’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Rypien was with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. Tampa Bay released him from its practice squad on October 27.

The veteran has appeared in 11 NFL games, making four starts. He has thrown for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions over his career.

His latest contract does not guarantee playing time. But it gives the former Rams quarterback another place on an NFL roster after a career spent moving between teams.

In the end, the next stop is Las Vegas for Rypien.