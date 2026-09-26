Rams Dealt Double Blow Ahead of Broncos Game

The Los Angeles Rams head into Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos with a 1-1 record after responding to their season-opening loss with a strong Week 2 performance. Los Angeles defeated the New York Giants 28-6 on four touchdowns from Matthew Stafford and a big outing from Davante Adams.

The Rams now travel to Empower Field at Mile High for their first road game since their season opener in Australia. Denver also enters the matchup at 1-1 after rallying from a 10-point deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix expects another difficult prime-time contest.

“For us, we say it all the time, we know we’ll play in bigger games. But right now, this is the next-biggest one,” Nix said on Wednesday.

Puka Nacua, Kamren Kinchens Listed as Doubtful

The Rams’ final injury report brought clarity to two of the biggest questions.

Puka Nacua and safety Kamren Kinchens are both listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Denver.

Nacua did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. His injury is listed as a hip issue, but head coach Sean McVay clarified that the receiver is dealing with groin soreness.

When asked whether he expected Nacua to play, McVay said, “I think doubtful means it’s more unlikely than likely to play.”

Nacua also missed the Rams’ Week 2 victory over the Giants. Even without him, Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

Adams finished with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyren Williams and Terrance Ferguson also caught touchdown passes.

McVay did provide a positive update on Nacua’s timeline.

If the receiver does not play Sunday, McVay said the expectation is that he will be “good to go for next week” against the Philadelphia Eagles, provided there is no setback.

Kinchens is also doubtful after missing all three practices this week with a hamstring injury.

There was better news elsewhere on the report. Parkinson is questionable with a knee injury, but McVay said he is “trending in the right direction” to play.

Whittington is “good to go” with his quad issue and has no game status designation. Landman also carries no designation despite being limited on Fridays.

That uncertainty comes as Los Angeles prepares for another difficult opponent, but the Rams also have a young defender gaining momentum.

Wesley Bailey Emerges After First NFL Sack

Wesley Bailey is coming off the first sack of his NFL career in Monday night’s win over the Giants.

The undrafted rookie reached the 53-man roster after a strong offseason and preseason, earning an opportunity in a talented Rams outside linebacker group.

Bailey recorded his first career sack in his second NFL game. He forced Jameis Winston to step up before continuing his pursuit and bringing the quarterback down.

“There’s not a lot of words to explain it,” Bailey said. “Just not even getting a sack, but just being out there with the guys as a whole was a blessing.”

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula praised Bailey’s progression from OTAs through training camp and the preseason.

“He forced his way on the team through his performance in training camp,” Shula said.

Bailey also credited the coaching staff and teammates for trusting him. He said making the roster does not mean he has finished proving himself.

“I’ve done absolutely nothing,” Bailey said. “I’m just trying to get my feet under me, and to say I’ve made it would be insane.”

With the Rams preparing for Denver, Bailey’s early development gives Los Angeles another young option in its defensive rotation.