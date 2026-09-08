Rams Pro Bowler States Clear Goal for the 2026 Season

Los Angeles Rams EDGE rusher Byron Young had his best season in 2025.

The defender recorded career-best numbers across the board in his third season. Young logged 12 sacks (tied for the eighth-most last season) and 82 total tackles, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Young hopes to continue to develop and set a high standard for himself to contribute to the Rams, saying he has been performing “decent.”

While improvement on the field is what every player hopes for, Byron Young revealed his true goal for the 2026 season.

Rams Pro Bowler Reveals Goal for 2026

Since the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Byron Young has improved each season.

The pass rusher logged eight sacks and 61 tackles his rookie season, then took down quarterbacks 7.5 times and 62 total tackles his second year. Now with his big jump in year three, Young could have an even better 2026 season.

While hoping for the individual accolades for the 2026 season, Young reveals his biggest goal is team-oriented. In an interview with Rating Org, the defender says winning the Super Bowl is the goal.

“Oh, yeah, for sure, just doubling what I already did, Pro Bowl, getting All-Pro for sure, Defensive Player of the Year, but No. 1 goal is to get to the Super Bowl,” Young said, via Rating. “(I want) those individual awards for sure, but the end goal is getting the team to the Super Bowl. We’ve been that close last year. I just want us to keep getting better this year, and I know we can. We have some great pieces, I know we can get there.”

In the three games in the Rams’ playoff run last season, Young logged eight tackles and failed to take a quarterback down once. But the addition of Myles Garrett and the return of Aaron Donald to the defensive line could give Young some freedom on sacking quarterbacks.

Big Season for Byron Young

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best, if not the best, rosters in the league. If the team fails to capture the Super Bowl this season, it could be seen as a massive failure.

Outside of the 2026 season being a big situation for the Rams, Byron Young is entering the final season of his rookie contract. If Young does not perform to the level of 2025, he could see a handsome payday disappear.

Spotrac currently projects the Rams defender to receive a four-year, $120 million contract. But if he fails to live up to his standard, he would receive a smaller contract.

Alongside other players to pay, Puka Nacua and Kobie Durant, it would be hard for LA to retain all players who are performing at a high-level.

Next free agency will rely on the Rams prioritizing which position needs immediate help. If Los Angeles believes the EDGE room is fine, then Byron Young could be gone in the 2027 offseason.