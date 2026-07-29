Los Angeles Rams’ 12-Sack Pro Bowler Reveals Lingering Injury During Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the NFL’s most imposing pass rushes around their blockbuster addition of Myles Garrett.

One of the players expected to benefit most from Garrett’s arrival, however, is already having his workload managed.

Byron Young sat out the Rams’ second training camp practice while dealing with a knee issue, via Blaine Grisak of Sports Illustrated.

Young told reporters afterward that the problem is something he has dealt with for years.

“I practiced yesterday. I don’t want to do too much and overload our workload,” Young said. “We’ve got a plan to just take some time and get back out there in a couple of days.”

The Rams have reason to be cautious.

Young is coming off the best season of his career and enters 2026 as a leading piece of a defense with championship expectations.

He is also dealing with a familiar problem.

Young Mentions Longstanding Knee Issue

Young confirmed that the knee keeping him out of practice is the same one that bothered him during the 2025 season.

“Yes, it’s the same knee,” Young said. “I trust the coaching staff. It’s been something I’ve been dealing with for years now and they’ve always come through for me and I trust them.”

The issue became increasingly relevant late last season.

Young appeared on the injury report with the knee during the second half of the year and was still managing soreness during the playoffs.

He played only 43% of the defensive snaps in the Rams’ divisional-round win over the Chicago Bears before sitting out practices leading into the NFC Championship Game.

Head coach Sean McVay said at the time that Young’s knee soreness was not expected to keep him out against Seattle. Young eventually played in the loss.

After the season, McVay also indicated that he did not believe Young would need a procedure to clean up the knee.

Six months later, the Rams are still managing it.

Young’s comments suggest the current approach is precautionary.

His history with the injury, though, makes his status worth following as camp progresses.

Rams Need Young Healthy Opposite Garrett

Young established himself as one of Los Angeles’ most productive defenders last season.

The former third-round pick recorded career highs with 82 tackles, 12 sacks and 29 quarterback hits while starting all 17 regular-season games.

He also earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career and was voted No. 84 by his peers on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2026. The Rams detailed Young’s career-best 2025 season

His 12 sacks led the Rams, ahead of Jared Verse and Kobie Turner.

The structure around Young has since changed dramatically.

Los Angeles traded Verse as part of its deal for Garrett, putting Young opposite one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

Garrett’s presence should create favorable opportunities for Young if offenses devote extra protection to the former Defensive Player of the Year.

But the alterations to the roster increase the importance of keeping Young available.

The Rams do have another option in Josaiah Stewart, who could receive additional work whenever Young doesn’t partake during camp.

Still, Los Angeles built its starting pass rush around Garrett and Young.

So as Young expects his absence to be temporary, the bigger question will be whether careful workload management now keep a long-term knee problem at bay in the future.