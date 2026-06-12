Rams Pro Bowler Tabbed “Under-the-Radar” Star After Garrett Trade

The Los Angeles Rams defense got a lot scarier with the addition of Myles Garrett to the defensive line, who broke the NFL single-season sack record, taking down opposing quarterbacks 23 times in the 2025 season.

But the Rams had to give up two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse (and draft picks) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Garrett’s talents.

Verse’s sack numbers from last season don’t jump out (7.5), but his pressure numbers do, recording 80 pressures, the sixth-most in the league.

Needing to find a replacement who can bother quarterbacks as equally as Verse, the Rams will have to look around. But one NFL writer believes the Rams have the answer on the roster.

Rams EDGE Defender Named “Under-the-Radar” Star

Jared Verse has recorded 11 sacks through the first 2 seasons of his career in the National Football League. The pass rusher improved his numbers from his rookie to his second season, highlighting his development in the right direction.

Now a member of the Browns, the Rams will not have to look far for his replacement, according to one NFL writer.

CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles names Rams EDGE rusher Byron Young as the team’s option to fill in for Verse, calling him an “under-the-radar” star ahead of the 2026 season.

“It can be difficult to find an under-the-radar star on a team with so many very much on-the-radar stars, but Byron Young fits the bill here,” Pereles wrote. “He has already played very well — PFF had him as the No. 10 EDGE in the NFL last year — and now he’ll get a ton of one-on-one opportunities with Myles Garrett on the opposite side.”

“Last year, Young notched 12 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl, but he probably wouldn’t come to mind if you had to list the Rams’ top stars. Still, he appears to be on his way to becoming one. His 16.8% pressure rate last year was 11th in the league.”

Since entering the league, Young has recorded 7.5 or more sacks in a single season, with the 2025 season being his best, taking down QBs 12 times and earning a Pro Bowl nod.

As Pereles mentioned, offenses are now game-planning for Garrett; this leaves Young and the rest of the D-line free to go after the quarterback (with two Rams defensive interiors among the best in the league in pass-rush win rate).

Regardless, Byron Young will be set up for a similar or stronger 2026 season with the addition of Myles Garrett to the defensive line room.

Rams to Make Decision on Byron Young

One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Verse instead of Byron Young is due to contracts. Young is entering the final year of his deal, with Verse entering his third year (with the Browns taking on his fifth-year option clause).

Now, the Rams will have to decide if they want to pay Young is handsome contract to retain the Young-Myles Garrett partnership.

Spotrac projects Young will get a four-year, $120 million contract. And with LA now taking on Garrett’s contract, it will be difficult for the Rams to keep both players on the roster.

The Rams also need to worry about other contract extensions (Puka Nacua), making it hard for the team to keep all key contributors.

Regardless, Byron Young appears headed to receive a big contract from his current team or a new one.