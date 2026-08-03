Rams’ 12-Sack Pro Bowler Identified as Top Contract Priority

The Los Angeles Rams made one of the NFL’s largest offseason expenditures when they traded for Myles Garrett.

The move also created a decision involving the pass rusher expected to line up across from him.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Byron Young the Rams’ most important contract decision entering the 2026 season.

Young is playing the final year of his rookie agreement after producing 12 sacks and earning the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

The case for keeping him is easy to see.

Finding room for another premium contract could be considerably harder.

Los Angeles has already committed major resources to Garrett, and several homegrown players are approaching extension territory.

Another strong season from Young would increase the pressure on the Rams to choose which members of their young core they can afford to retain.

Young Breakout Creates Expensive Rams Problem

Young entered 2025 as a productive starter who had recorded 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons. He left it with a different standing around the league.

The former third-round pick set career highs with 12 sacks, 82 tackles and 29 quarterback hits while starting all 17 games.

The Rams also credited Young with 64 pressures and 47 defensive stops. His stop total led all NFL edge defenders.

Young earned his first Pro Bowl invitation and landed at No. 84 in the NFL Top 100, the first appearance of his career on the player-voted list.

The improvement came even as Young managed a lingering knee issue late in the season.

He entered training camp still working through the injury, but he has kept his contract situation away from his daily preparation.

“Regardless, I’m gonna have to play out this year,” Young told the Rams’ official website.

Young said a new deal will work itself out and that his focus remains on finishing the season strongly.

Nonetheless, a productive pass rusher reaching free agency before his 29th birthday would command significant attention.

Young could bolster his market further while playing opposite the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett Trade Crowds Los Angeles Extension Calendar

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in June in exchange for Jared Verse and three draft selections. Garrett arrived after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

Los Angeles then reworked his contract into a five-year agreement carrying an average value of $35.8 million. The structure gives the Rams options later in the deal, but the immediate commitment still occupies a substantial portion of their defensive spending.

Bleacher Report argued that Garrett’s arrival complicates what otherwise would have been a straightforward decision on Young.

The Rams would be committing premium money to both edge positions while preparing for other expensive negotiations.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is eligible for an extension after the season, and defensive lineman Kobie Turner is also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Those players have developed into key pieces of a roster built largely through the draft.

General manager Les Snead now has to determine how many can remain together after the organization accelerated its championship pursuit with the Garrett trade.

Garrett should attract protection help, leaving Young with more individual opportunities against offensive tackles.

Young has already praised Garrett’s first step and said he is studying the veteran’s approach during camp.

If those favorable matchups lead to another double-digit sack season, Young’s asking price could move beyond the Rams’ comfort range.

Bleacher Report predicted that the more likely outcome is Young playing out the season and reaching free agency in 2027.

Los Angeles could still prevent that outcome with an extension or use the franchise tag after the season.