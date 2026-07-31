Rams Called out by Rival 100-Tackle Defender Claiming Family Cheers for Them

The Los Angeles Rams soon enter the 2026 season ranking as among the most hunted teams in the NFL. The franchise unapologetically creates new star power, this time trading for all-pro edge rusher Myles Garrett before NFL Training Camp.

There will be teams aiming to topple this aspiring Super Bowl contender. Especially with the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now on board with league Most Valuable Player Matthew Stafford.

But it’s not just NFC West rivals residing in San Francisco, Seattle or Arizona wanting a piece of the Rams. Even a 100-tackle performer with close ties to LA has the Rams circled down this season.

Except his reasons stem from family members thinking they’re Rams fans.

Who Called the Rams Out

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley circled down Week 8 with no hesitation.

Both LA teams will face each other inside SoFi Stadium that week. And there will be a competition of which team will draw the most fans.

But Henley addressed that he’s got people in his family tree cheering for the other LA team.

“It’s penciled… because I’m from here! It’s home,” Henley boldly said to Kay Adams during his appearance on “Up and Adams.”

He later revealed that his family is split on the LA teams.

“I have some family who think they’re Rams fans,” Henley joked. “Delusion still lives within, so I have to wake ’em up,” he said.

Daiyan Henley Los Angeles Ties Stretch Past the Chargers

Henley grew up in Los Angeles during a time the Rams and Chargers made the City of Angels their new home.

He emerged as a national recruit out of nearby Crenshaw High School, which brings a history of producing future NFL talent. Former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens running back/return man De’Anthony “Black Mamba” Thomas is a Crenshaw alum. He also became a five-star prospect and former USC commit before flipping to Oregon.

Henley established himself as a star linebacker but largely went under-recruited. Nevada took him in as a wide receiver before eventually sliding him over to defense, where his career took off.

Henley later became a key transfer for the Washington State University in the Pac-12, where he emerged as an NFL prospect there. Henley since has poured back into his community, including forming the Los Angeles Boltz youth football organization.

Daiyan Henley Addresses Constant Rams Praise

Henley overhears the hype surrounding the Rams. Yet fans even locally forget the Chargers have built themselves into a playoff contender under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Henley weighed in on if he’s irritated by the Rams hype.

“I don’t find it to be irritating, because at the end of the day, you just got to show people what it really is,” Henley said to Adams. “We get that opportunity this year.”

But Henley still sees Week 8 as a great chance to claim LA bragging rights. And perhaps get his Rams fans in his family to cheer for his team.

Yet both teams will be judged more by how far they go into the postseason.