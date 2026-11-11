Puka Nacua Return Timeline Emerges as Rams Make Surprise Decision

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to maintain their momentum as the 2026 NFL season enters a demanding stretch. Sean McVay’s team has recovered from a difficult start and is now competing to improve its position in the NFC playoff race.

Puka Nacua has been central to the Rams’ offensive identity. Since joining Los Angeles, the wide receiver has become one of Matthew Stafford’s most reliable targets.

Stafford and the coaching staff now face the challenge of keeping the offense productive while managing a demanding schedule.

The Rams have invested heavily in their roster, but maintaining the right balance between their available personnel and long-term plans remains important as they pursue a postseason position.

Puka Nacua Could Return for Rams in Week 14 or Week 15

The Rams are optimistic that Puka Nacua could return around Week 14 or Week 15, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. That timeline would put the wide receiver in line to face the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

The update comes after head coach Sean McVay said Nacua was likely to be placed on injured reserve after knee and toe injuries in the game against Washington.

McVay confirmed that the receiver suffered MCL and PCL sprains along with turf toe.

“He’s going to be out for a good amount of time,” McVay said.

He later indicated that there was a strong chance Nacua would go on IR and that the expected absence was at least a month.

However, the Rams made a notable roster decision on Tuesday.

They placed fellow wide receiver Jordan Whittington on injured reserve but kept Nacua on the active 53-man roster.

That leaves open the possibility that Nacua can avoid the mandatory four-game absence that comes with an IR placement.

Los Angeles has a Week 11 bye, which could make the decision particularly important. If the team believes Nacua can return in Week 14, keeping him off IR could allow him to miss fewer games. The Week 15 matchup against Dallas would also fit the reported recovery outlook.

Nacua has recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

His 14 catches, 150 receiving yards, and one touchdown against Washington marked his best receiving-yardage performance of the season. He suffered the injuries on the final offensive play of that 20-13 victory.

Rams’ Trade Deadline Decision Leaves Matthew Stafford With Fewer Options

Nacua’s recovery timeline also highlights the pressure on Los Angeles’ remaining receivers. The Rams did not acquire another wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, despite several opportunities to explore the market.

“The Athletic’s” Nate Atkins shared that Los Angeles passed on potential targets including Calvin Ridley, Rashod Bateman and Jauan Jennings.

The Rams also did not pursue deadline deals for Keenan Allen or Josh Downs, who were traded to the 49ers and Chiefs, respectively.

Instead, the team brought Xavier Smith back to fill the roster spot created when Whittington went on IR.

The move provides another option, but it doesn’t replace the production lost to injuries to Nacua, Davante Adams, and other pass-catchers.

Adams has been on injured reserve since suffering a ruptured hamstring in Week 6.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson has also been dealing with hamstring issues, while Whittington is now sidelined.

That leaves more responsibility for players like Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield.

The Rams will need more consistent contributions from their available receivers while Stafford works through a depleted group.

Los Angeles visits Arizona before its bye, then faces Green Bay and Kansas City before heading to San Francisco. Nacua’s potential return could provide a significant boost, but the Rams must first keep their offense productive during his absence.