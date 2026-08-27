LA Rams vs. Chargers Tonight: How to Watch, Latest Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams have one final chance to finish the preseason unbeaten, but oddsmakers are siding with their cross-town rival.

Sean McVay’s team enters Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at 2-0 after wins over Kansas City and New Orleans. The Rams followed a 20-12 victory in Kansas City with a 34-0 shutout of New Orleans, giving them a 54-12 scoring advantage through two exhibitions.

The Chargers have gone a different route. They opened with a 27-7 win over Houston before a 41-17 loss to San Francisco, and head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to give his starting offense another short tune-up before Week 1.

How to Watch Rams vs. Chargers, Latest Odds

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, or 7 p.m. PT, on Thursday, Aug. 27, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The game will air nationally on NFL Network and stream on NFL+, subject to local blackout restrictions, according to the NFL’s Week 3 schedule.

Rams viewers in Los Angeles can watch on KCAL, while the Chargers list CBS2 LA as their local broadcast home. Rams radio coverage is available on ESPN LA 710 AM, with additional local and Spanish-language options listed in the Rams’ official game guide.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Chargers as 3.5-point favorites heading into Thursday. The Chargers were -181 on the moneyline, with the Rams at +150. The over/under was set at 38.5 points, via Sports Illustrated’s latest odds. Note that these odds can move before kickoff.

Part of that spread likely reflects Harbaugh’s plan for Justin Herbert and most of the Chargers starters. Harbaugh said Herbert will start and that the first-team group is expected to play roughly six to nine plays. The coach wants a cleaner showing after the starting offense went three-and-out against San Francisco.

The Chargers will then turn the offense over to their reserves, where Trey Lance and Uiagalelei have been competing behind Herbert.

Rams vs. Chargers Prediction: Ty Simpson Can Swing Finale

The Rams’ biggest reason for optimism is Ty Simpson.

The rookie quarterback has completed 29 of 37 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns through two preseason appearances, producing a 114.3 passer rating. McVay has confirmed Simpson will play against the Chargers, as the team has continued sorting through its quarterback rotation behind Matthew Stafford.

That gives the Rams a quarterback who has been efficient and comfortable in McVay’s offense against a Chargers team that should lose its notable personnel advantage once the starters exit.

Los Angeles has also received steady production from Jarquez Hunter, who has rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. The Rams’ defense has been equally effective, holding Kansas City to 12 points before shutting out New Orleans.

The Chargers could build an early lead if Herbert’s brief appearance produces the crisp opening drive Harbaugh wants. Still, six to nine plays are unlikely to decide a full preseason game.

From there, the Rams’ depth and Simpson’s efficiency become more consequential. McVay has traditionally protected his starters in August, yet his team has won both preseason games by at least eight points.

The total has some appeal if Herbert sparks an early score, but quarterback rotations make that market tougher to trust.

The 3.5 points make the Rams the more appealing side, and an outright win is within reach if Simpson takes care of the football.

Prediction: Rams 24, Chargers 20.

Best bet: Rams +3.5.