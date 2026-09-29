Rams Trade Pitch Lands 1,000-Yard Pro Bowl WR Amid Puka Nacua Injury Concern

Losing two of their first three games is now how anyone saw the Los Angeles Rams starting the 2026 NFL season.

The team sandwiched a win over the New York Giants between losses to the division rival San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, and LA is reeling with injuries to two of its top players in All-Pro edge-rusher Myles Garrett and All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Though Garrett is on injured reserve and will be out until at least Week 6, Nacua could return at any moment, though his injury status is still painted in a shroud of mystery. Head coach Sean McVay recently told reporters he’s “hopeful” Nacua will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

ESPN Proposes Rams Target Trade for Pro Bowl WR

Even if Nacua does play against the Eagles, the question everyone will be asking is whether or not he’s 100% healthy or if he’s coming back less than because the 1-2 Rams desperately need him.

If Nacua really needs more time to recover, then they should heed the advice of ESPN’s Ben Solak and start looking to the trade market to bring in some reinforcements.

“Quarterback Matthew Stafford should be imploring GM Les Snead for one more trade,” Solak wrote. “… Despite the fact that the Rams traded almost an entire year’s worth of picks for [Garrett and Trent McDuffie], they’re still in a position at which one more trade makes sense: specifically, for a pass-catcher.

“… So where to look? The Rams aren’t the team that should kick the tires on a discontented first-round pick such as Marvin Harrison Jr. or Quentin Johnston — they need a steady producer who can eat volume if needed. Chris Godwin Jr. might get out of Tampa Bay as the 0-3 Buccaneers pivot to younger players.”

Adding a player of Godwin’s caliber would surely move the needle for the Rams passing attack.

The 30-year-old has dealt with some injuries over the last two seasons — he missed 18 combined games in 2023 and 2024 — but he’s hit the 1,000-yard plateau four times in the last seven years, and he’s a perennial 80-catch, 5-touchdown weapon.

Not to mention Godwin, a second-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler, provides something neither Nacua nor Davante Adams do: speed (he ran a 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, nearly two seconds faster than both the Rams’ star WRs).

If Godwin Isn’t Exciting Enough, There’s Another Intriguing Option

If Godwin isn’t a big enough name for Rams fans, Solak has another suggestion: Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton.

“Could Courtland Sutton be available from the Broncos, who are moving to a bigger diet of Jaylen Waddle and Pat Bryant?” Solack asked, suggesting the right trade offer could pry the two-time Pro Bowler away from the same Broncos team that beat LA just a week ago.

Like Godwin, Sutton is also 30, but he doesn’t come with the injury baggage that the former does. Sutton has missed just three games since 2021.

Additionally, Sutton is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, in which he totaled 155 catches and 15 touchdowns. He would make a strong running mate opposite Adams should Nacua need more time to get back to optimum health.

“Despite how cool it has been to see Adams reach unprecedented levels … the Rams cannot live like this,” Solack added. “Adams is a 33-year-old receiver who finished last season hobbled with a hamstring injury. Now he’s seeing No. 1 receiver volume thanks in part to the lack of receiver depth behind him. The rise of Konata Mumpfield, who scored a touchdown Sunday night, is commendable but not something to be relied upon.”