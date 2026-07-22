Los Angeles Rams’ All-Conference WR ‘Overlooked’ Ahead of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Rams have spent years finding receiving value outside the opening rounds of the NFL draft.

Their newest late-round bet may be ready to continue that run.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo included CJ Daniels among 10 overlooked NFL rookies who could “force coaches to take notice” during training camp.

Melo pointed to CJ Daniels’ role in Miami’s run to the national championship game and suggested the Rams may have uncovered another late-round receiver capable of exceeding expectations.

Daniels arrives without a direct passage to a starting job.

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams give Los Angeles one of the NFL’s most accomplished starting combinations, leaving the rookie to compete for a secondary role.

That competition may also give Daniels a realistic opening.

The Rams need to determine how the rest of the room fits behind their two stars, and a determined summer could move the sixth-round pick into that discussion.

Rams Traded Up to Land Daniels

Los Angeles showed more than routine late-round interest in Daniels during the draft.

The Rams sent the No. 207, 251 and 252 selections to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up 10 spots and take Daniels at No. 197 overall. The team had tracked him since his time at Liberty and LSU, according to the Rams’ official website.

Daniels finished his college career at Miami, catching 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

His production followed a winding six-year run that included stops at Liberty and LSU before he helped Miami reach the national title game.

His best statistical season came at Liberty in 2023, when he recorded 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors and produced seven receptions for 157 yards in Liberty’s conference championship victory.

Questions about his speed contributed to his fall into the sixth round, but Daniels attempted to address those concerns before the draft.

He told Sports Illustrated that he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at Miami’s pro day and wanted to prove he could threaten defenses vertically.

Daniels described himself as a crafty route runner with strong ball-tracking ability.

Daniels Enters Open Competition Behind Rams Stars

The top of the depth chart offers no room for a late-round pick.

Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions last season and finished second with 1,715 receiving yards. Adams added 60 catches for 789 yards while leading the league with 14 receiving touchdowns.

The picture becomes less settled behind them.

Jordan Whittington caught 18 passes for 171 yards in 17 games last season, while Konata Mumpfield recorded 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. Both return with more NFL experience than Daniels, but neither has secured a major receiving role.

Daniels can make his case through reliability and versatility. He told the Rams’ website that he modeled his releases after Adams and studied Nacua on film, giving him two established examples inside the same position room.

The rookie will still need to earn his place on special teams and show he can handle the details of Sean McVay’s offense.

His draft position extends little protection if the competition remains close.

The Rams’ decision to trade three picks for Daniels provides a meaningful clue about how much they valued him.

Sports Illustrated’s prediction now gives him added attention before his first training camp.

For an offense with championship expectations, finding another dependable target near the bottom of the draft would strengthen an already imposing group.

Daniels has the opportunity to become the latest Rams receiver to turn a modest draft slot into a much larger role.