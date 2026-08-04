Rams’ Breakout Playmaker Draws ‘Go-To’ Label After Playoff Surge

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t sign Colby Parkinson to become the main feature of their passing game.

But two years have passed, and the veteran tight end has elevated himself into a more prominent place in Sean McVay’s offense.

Bleacher Report ranked Parkinson No. 34 among NFL tight ends entering the 2026 season, placing him in its “Reliable Contributor” tier with a grade of 71.

The recognition followed a career year in which Parkinson became one of the Rams’ most constant red-zone targets and brought that production into the postseason.

The ranking also arrives as Los Angeles decides how closely its 2026 offense should resemble the unit that leaned heavily on three-tight end formations last season.

Parkinson Rewarded After Career-Best Rams Season

Bleacher Report credited Parkinson with stepping forward when Tyler Higbee dealt with an injury, describing the 27-year-old as the Rams’ “go-to” option in the tight end room.

The outlet gave Parkinson his best marks for blocking and ball skills, noting his ability to handle several assignments in the running game while locating openings as a receiver.

His overall production didn’t match the yardage totals of the NFL’s most recognizable tight ends, but his impact showed up near the goal line.

Parkinson caught 43 passes for 408 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He set career highs in all three categories, and his touchdown total exceeded the five scores he recorded across his first five NFL seasons combined.

The Rams also credited Parkinson with setting a single-season franchise record for touchdown receptions by a tight end. His eight scores tied for third league-wide among tight ends in 2025.

Parkinson didn’t waver once the playoffs began.

He caught eight passes for 152 yards and a touchdown across three games, averaging 19 yards per reception. His postseason included the winning touchdown in the Rams’ wild-card victory over the Carolina Panthers.

That finish helped strengthen Bleacher Report’s case for keeping Parkinson inside the top 35.

“Parkinson earned his place in that room,” the outlet wrote after highlighting his receiving ability and in-line blocking.

Rams’ Offensive Attack Created a Bigger Role

Parkinson’s breakout coincided with one of the most significant adjustments McVay made during the 2025 season.

After Puka Nacua suffered an injury, the Rams increased their use of 13 personnel, which features one running back and three tight ends.

Los Angeles eventually led the NFL in usage of that grouping by a wide margin.

The change gave Parkinson more opportunities alongside Tyler Higbee and the rest of the position group.

He ran the fourth-most routes on the team and received 56 targets, trailing only two Rams players. His 76.8% catch rate marked the best full-season figure of his career.

Parkinson also led Los Angeles with 15 catches and 118 yards in the red zone. His size and comfort working through traffic made him a natural target for Matthew Stafford when the field became compressed.

McVay has stopped short of promising that the Rams will follow the same formula in 2026.

He acknowledged in March that the offense must continue to “adapt, adjust and evolve,” even after its success with three tight ends.

The personnel to retain the package is in place.

Parkinson now enters training camp with a different level of credibility, and his No. 34 ranking reflects that growth.

Another season in a tight end-heavy offense could give Parkinson a chance to climb much higher.