Rams’ 66-Start Veteran Called ‘QB2’ of Matthew Stafford’s Offense

The Los Angeles Rams have a conventional QB competition unfolding behind Matthew Stafford.

Inside the offensive line room, however, the offense’s second quarterback has already been identified.

Rams guard Kevin Dotson delivered that label to center Coleman Shelton, describing the 66-start veteran as the player responsible for translating Stafford’s vision to the rest of the front.

“He’s literally QB2 in our minds,” Dotson said, via the Rams’ official website.

The designation has little to do with Shelton throwing passes.

Rather, it’s the command he has developed through years in Sean McVay’s system and the responsibility he hold before every snap.

Shelton attends meetings with the quarterbacks, running backs and offensive linemen, so he can understand the play call, identify the protection and more.

For an offense entering another season with championship expectations, that preparation gives the Rams a steady presence in the middle.

Dotson Explains Shelton’s ‘QB2’ Role

Dotson said the offensive line follows Shelton’s direction because teammates trust the work he puts in away from practice.

Shelton’s preparation includes studying opposing defenses and learning how each position fits into the play.

He then becomes the link between Stafford and the other four offensive linemen once the offense reaches the line of scrimmage.

Stafford called Shelton “vital” and praised his ability to deliver information quickly and clearly in loud environments. The quarterback said that communication helped Los Angeles operate in the running and passing games last season.

That role can become easy to overlook because Shelton plays between two guards and rarely appears in the box score.

The outcomes surrounding him were easier to recognize.

Stafford won NFL MVP after passing for a league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2025.

Shelton started all 17 regular-season games and each of the Rams’ three postseason contests during a run to the NFC Championship Game. He also finished 11th among qualifying centers in Pro Football Focus’ overall grading and 10th in run-blocking grade last season.

Stafford could adjust the offense knowing the message would reach the rest of the line through a center familiar with the quarterback’s intentions.

Shelton Found Seamless Fit After Rams Return

Shelton cemented his place in the offense before returning to Los Angeles in 2025.

He started 13 games for the Rams in 2022 and all 17 in 2023 before spending the following season with the Chicago Bears.

Shelton also started every game in Chicago, extending a run of durability that has now reached three consecutive 17-start seasons.

His return reunited him with Stafford and an offense he already understood.

Shelton described the transition as seamless, saying the previous experience allowed the pair to get back on the same page quickly.

Shelton’s year away also gave him another perspective. He said learning a different offense allowed him to view football through another lens before returning to McVay’s system.

The 31-year-old continues approaching the role through daily preparation, as Shelton said training camp is about establishing a foundation and stacking productive days before the season begins.

The Rams will still need an actual backup quarterback ready behind Stafford.

Within the starting offense, they already have another voice operating close to the position.