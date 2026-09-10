LA Rams’ Davante Adams Makes Career Statement Before 49ers Opener

The Los Angeles Rams have collected enough star power this offseason to make themselves the NFL’s clearest Super Bowl contenders.

Davante Adams has seen talented rosters during 13 seasons, and even he believes this group stands apart.

Speaking ahead of the Rams’ Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, Adams offered a sweeping assessment of the team around him.

“This is the most star-studded and loaded team that I’ve ever been a part of. … I’m proud to be a part of a team like this,” Adams said, per a Sept. 10 post from Rams reporter Nate Atkins.

Atkins added that Adams said the key will be earning that respect with every game while playing under lofty hopes.

Given Los Angeles is a team that came one win from the Super Bowl last season and then added more elite talent, those expectations are tricky to avoid.

Rams Built Around Stars on Both Sides

Adams’ description makes sense when looking at the names surrounding him. The Rams return reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford at quarterback and Puka Nacua, who piled up 1,715 receiving yards last season.

Adams himself caught 14 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games during his first year in Los Angeles.

The offense also has Kyren Williams, while Sean McVay remains one of the league’s most accomplished offensive coaches. Los Angeles then spent the offseason making the defense even more imposing.

The Rams acquired Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns and landed two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Those additions have drawn much of the attention surrounding the redone defense.

Then came the late-August twist: Aaron Donald ended a two-year retirement and returned to the franchise.

Donald won’t play against San Francisco as the Rams continue to ramp him up, McVay said Sept. 8, but his eventual addition creates a rare collection of decorated veterans and players still operating near the top of the league.

The leadership structure reflects that depth. Stafford, Adams, Garrett and McDuffie were among 11 players voted captains for 2026. McVay said the Rams have “as much leadership as we’ve ever had” during his tenure.

Adams Knows Talent Does Not Guarantee the Finish

Adams has reason to appreciate the distinction between having a loaded roster and finishing the job.

The Rams went 12-5 last season and reached the NFC Championship Game before losing 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks. Adams was productive in that defeat, catching four passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, but Los Angeles fell one victory short of Super Bowl LX.

His first Rams season reinforced how well he fits with Stafford. Adams finished with 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns, while Nacua commanded enormous volume elsewhere in the passing game. Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Now the supporting cast is even more formidable.

Garrett hands the defense a premier edge rusher, and McDuffie adds championship experience to the secondary. Donald’s return provides an extra game-wrecker once he is ready. Plus, the Rams retained much of the offensive core that carried them deep into January.

Adams’ comment, therefore, sounded like an acknowledgment of the standard facing Los Angeles.

The Rams have enough recognizable names to win any offseason argument about roster talent, and beginning against the 49ers, they will have to turn that into the kind of weekly performance Adams said earns respect.