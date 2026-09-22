Rams 3-Time All-Pro Drops ‘Best Ever’ Verdict on Matthew Stafford

Davante Adams watched Matthew Stafford take apart the New York Giants and then pushed the discussion beyond one September victory.

After Stafford threw four touchdown passes in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-6 win on Monday, Adams placed his quarterback in rare company while appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

His reasoning centered on how much Stafford’s career might have changed if he had spent more of it with Sean McVay.

“If his whole career had been here, with a guy like Sean, yeah, they’d be saying, ‘Is this guy literally the best quarterback that’s ever played?’” Adams said in a clip shared by ESPN.

The premise involves a rewrite of NFL history. It also captures the respect Stafford has gained since leaving Detroit.

At 38, the reigning MVP continues to strengthen a persuasive Hall of Fame case, and his latest performance gave Adams fresh evidence.

Stafford Comes Through After Rams’ Opening Loss

Stafford waltzed into Monday needing an answer after the Rams produced seven points in their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He furnished one without Puka Nacua, completing 22 of 31 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Adams became the chief beneficiary. He caught eight passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 31-yard score that opened the scoring.

Reuters noted that it was Stafford’s 22nd career game with at least four touchdown passes. His other scores went to Kyren Williams and Terrance Ferguson.

The four-touchdown night moved Stafford past Philip Rivers for sixth in league history with 427, another marker in a climb that accelerated last season. Stafford won the 2025 AP NFL MVP after leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also directed the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, per the league’s announcement.

Those numbers help explain why Adams entertained the largest possible question.

Stafford’s arm talent and willingness to attack tight windows have survived deep into his career. And McVay has surrounded those traits with an offense capable of drawing out their full value.

McVay Helped Recast Stafford’s Career

Stafford came to Los Angeles with enormous statistics and not much postseason success with an 0-3 in the playoffs suiting up for the Detroit Lions.

The Rams acquired him in 2021, and the partnership with McVay immediately produced the result both men needed.

Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI in their first season together.

Stafford has since compiled a 7-3 postseason record with the Rams, as Pride of Detroit outlined, a turnaround that supports the crux of Adams’ argument. The quarterback had the ability for years. Los Angeles provided the structure, coaching and supporting cast that allowed it to lead to championships and individual honors.

Stafford’s 2025 season sharpened the comparison further. He became the third quarterback to throw at least 45 touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in one season, joining Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the Rams reported after his MVP win.

Calling Stafford the best quarterback ever remains a big-time leap in a sport filled with decorated candidates.

Adams framed it as a question tied to the environment Stafford lacked during most of his prime.

All in all, Stafford can’t replay those Detroit seasons under McVay.

He can continue adding to his Los Angeles chapter, and Monday showed there may a great deal left in the tank.