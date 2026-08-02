Rams’ 3-Time All-Pro Takes Over During Training Camp Session

The most encouraging part of Davante Adams’ first season with the Los Angeles Rams came near the goal line.

He kept finding space, and Matthew Stafford kept trusting him to finish drives.

Their second training camp together is beginning with the same understanding.

Adams produced the standout performance of the Rams’ sixth practice Saturday, winning at the line of scrimmage, giving Stafford a quick outlet against pressure and catching a fade over one of the league’s most accomplished cornerbacks.

The practice offered more than one highlight.

Adams displayed how he can remain vital to the offense entering his age-34 season, even as Los Angeles continues to work with its younger stars.

Adams Gives Stafford Answers at Every Spot on the Field

The Rams’ official website wrote that Adams’ good camp “turned into a great one” Saturday.

His biggest play came in a one-on-one situation against Trent McDuffie.

Stafford placed a 10-yard fade over McDuffie’s head, and Adams completed the touchdown catch in the end zone.

The matchup is one to watch.

Los Angeles acquired McDuffie to lead its remodeled secondary after his run as an All-Pro in Kansas City.

Adams still created the release and finishing position needed to win a compressed-field rep.

His other catches highlighted the practical value of the connection.

Stafford recognized a blitz on one play, abandoned the play-action motion and immediately delivered the ball to Adams.

On another, the quarterback passed up a checkdown and used a no-look throw to find Adams crossing the field.

Those plays require the receiver and quarterback to see the defense the same way.

Adams has long separated with detail and leverage instead of relying solely on straight-line speed.

Stafford’s willingness to locate him before a concept fully develops suggests that the trust built last season has carried into camp.

The Rams need that understanding when protection changes or defenses devote extra attention to Puka Nacua.

Adams gives Stafford a veteran route runner who can adjust quickly and turn defensive pressure into an opportunity.

Rams Still Need Adams’ Touchdown Production

Adams’ 2025 season looked unusual on the surface.

He caught 60 passes for 789 yards, numbers below several of his peak seasons, but scored 14 touchdowns.

His touchdown total was first among wide receivers, and per Pro Football Focus, Adams also earned an 85.2 overall grade, which ranked 11th, and an 84.1 receiving grade, which ranked 13th.

The grading and scoring totals showed that his impact extended beyond raw yardage.

Adams was one of the league’s most valuable receivers in high-leverage situations.

He averaged 13.2 yards per catch with a 13.6-yard average depth of target via PFF, so the Rams were still asking him to work downfield rather than confining him to short routes.

Saturday’s practice followed that outline.

The fade against McDuffie demonstrated his value near the end zone.

The crossing route and blitz adjustment showed he can help Stafford reach that area of the field in the first place.

Los Angeles has enough receiving talent to avoid forcing the ball toward Adams every week.

Nacua is the offense’s volume option, and the running game gives the Rams another way to control drives.

Adams’ role becomes especially valuable when the field tightens and windows shrink.

That is where route precision, timing and quarterback trust become difficult to replace.

The Rams will learn more when joint practices and preseason work create longer stretches of competitive football.