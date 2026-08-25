LA Rams’ 3-Time All-Pro ‘Virtually Uncoverable’ Ahead of Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams are getting an inspiring answer to one of the question marks hanging over their offense before Week 1.

At 33 years old, Davante Adams came into training camp with mileage and a recent history of lower-body injuries.

His performance this summer, nonetheless, has quieted the belief that his ability to separate from defenders has slipped.

The three-time first-team All-Pro was described as “virtually uncoverable” during joint practices against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“If there was concern over whether Adams still had it as a perimeter wide receiver at age 33, this camp has put a lot of those questions to rest,” Atkins wrote.

That assessment arrives at an ideal time for a Rams team preparing to open the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Los Angeles knew what Adams was capable of, and his work in camp suggests the veteran hasn’t missed a beat when creating problems across the field.

Adams Quieting Age Anxiety for Rams

Adams’ first season in Los Angeles showed he could still command a significant role alongside Puka Nacua.

The concern heading into Year 2 centered more on durability and whether another year would begin taking away some of the explosiveness that helped Adams become one of the NFL’s premier receivers over the previous decade.

So far, Atkins has seen the opposite.

He wrote that Adams has looked “fresh and explosive” during camp, with the veteran repeatedly winning perimeter matchups against two different defenses during joint practices.

There is an important distinction between producing in August and carrying that level of play through an entire regular season. Adams dealt with recurring lower-body ailments last year, and Atkins noted that the Rams may again have to manage his workload to keep him healthy.

Still, the early evidence is valuable.

Los Angeles chose not to make a major addition behind Adams and Nacua this offseason, instead putting more responsibility on younger options such as Terrance Ferguson. The Rams can feel much better about that approach if Adams remains capable of consistently winning one-on-one matchups.

His presence also creates a difficult numbers game for opposing secondaries. Nacua demands extra attention on his own, making it harder for defenses to dedicate help toward Adams on the perimeter.

Stafford Chemistry Gives Adams Boost

Perhaps the most promising part of Adams’ summer has been his growing connection with Matthew Stafford.

The two veterans did not have the benefit of a normal training camp together last year. Stafford missed virtually all of the summer while dealing with a back issue, leaving Adams to learn a new offense without regularly working with his starting quarterback.

They have had more opportunities this time around.

Atkins previously detailed their progress during the Saints joint practice, and his latest stock report pointed to their success adjusting routes against zone coverage in the intermediate portion of the field.

Those plays require timing and an understanding of what the other player is seeing, something that becomes easier to develop with repeated practice reps.

The Rams already watched the partnership produce despite last summer’s limitations. A more polished version could give head coach Sean McVay another advantage as Los Angeles begins a season carrying Super Bowl expectations.

Adams will still have to prove he can stay on the field over the long haul. Nothing from camp eliminates that concern.

But with Week 1 approaching, questions about whether the three-time All-Pro can still win on the outside are becoming much quieter. Opposing defensive backs have had their opportunities to provide an answer this summer, and so far, Adams has been extremely difficult to cover.