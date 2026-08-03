LA Rams’ 24-Catch Tight End Sidelined With Training Camp Injury

The Los Angeles Rams put together a crowded tight end room, leaving several players to fight for snaps during training camp.

Sean McVay made it clear Monday that Davis Allen remains part of the plan.

Allen is dealing with a quad injury, and the Rams intend to give him time before he returns since it’s a soft-tissue issue, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported.

“You don’t want to rush him back,” McVay said, adding that Allen is “going to be a big part of what we do this year.”

The update lacks a firm timetable, but McVay’s final line offered clarity about where Allen’s at.

McVay Removes Doubt About Allen’s Role

Allen played all 17 regular-season games in 2025, making five starts and catching 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers came within a deep rotation.

Colby Parkinson led the group with 43 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyler Higbee added 25 catches for 281 yards and three scores despite playing only 10 games, while Terrance Ferguson turned 11 receptions into 231 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

Together, the four returning tight ends combined for 103 catches, 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns.

That production is great, but it also makes every individual role difficult to project.

Los Angeles then used the No. 61 overall pick on Max Klare, who caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at Ohio State

The Rams acknowledged in June that they had used a high volume of 13 personnel — one running back and three tight ends — during the previous season.

The team also indicated the package probably would remain in the offense because of its continuity and investment at the position.

Allen’s role can differ from a traditional No. 1 tight end assignment.

The Rams can rotate the group with different combinations to force defenses’ hands in various ways.

Injury Opens Up Camp Work for Rams’ Young Tight Ends

Allen’s absence comes when hammering down comfortability and competition with your team happens during camp.

Ferguson enters his second season after averaging 21 yards per catch on limited opportunities, and Klare is learning the offense after arriving as a second-round pick.

So, each practice without Allen creates additional chances for both players to work in different groupings and build trust with Matthew Stafford.

That opportunity leaves Allen’s regular-season role intact for now.

McVay went out of his way to frame the injury update around patience and Allen’s importance, rather than hinting to players taking his snaps.

Nevertheless, the immediate thought is around how much time Allen will miss, as the Rams have not provided a target date for his return.

For now, the injury looks more like an interruption than a change in status.

But Allen loses valuable repetitions, while Ferguson and Klare gain them.