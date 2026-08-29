LA Rams Rookie Makes Late Roster Push Following Top Offensive Grade

An undrafted rookie has made the Los Angeles Rams’ final running back conclusion more complicated.

Dean Connors came into the preseason facing a steep climb behind Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

But the former Houston standout finished his audition with his best rushing performance yet, with Pro Football Focus giving Connors a 77.4 overall grade, the highest mark among Rams offensive players in the finale, via Turf Show Times.

His actual stat line was 18 carries for 69 yards and three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 20-18 preseason finale win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, sixty of his 69 rushing yards came after contact, while he forced five missed tackles and moved the chains eight times on the ground.

With the Rams preparing to define their initial 53-man roster, the performance may have the coaching staff pondering that running back room more than usual.

Connors Offers Rams One More Reason to Keep Him

Connors didn’t wait until the preseason finale to make an impression.

He scored two receiving touchdowns in the Rams’ opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, then finished the preseason with three receiving scores. His work against the Chargers displayed another part of his game, as he consistently created yardage through contact despite handling a heavier rushing workload.

Turf Show Times’ Brendan Dzwierzynski wrote Saturday that Connors has made a “strong case for a roster spot,” pointing to his vision, patience and ability to finish runs. Dzwierzynski added that the rookie would be a “no-doubt practice squad candidate” even if the Rams ultimately leave him off the initial 53.

The Rams knew they were getting receiving production when they signed Connors after the draft. The team’s official bio credits him with 147 receptions for 1,166 yards and nine touchdowns during his college career at Rice and Houston, along with 2,656 rushing yards and 22 scores.

Those skills have appears in the professional game as well, as his three preseason touchdown catches gave Los Angeles a glimpse at the versatility that helped him account for more than 3,800 yards from scrimmage in college.

Rams’ Jarquez Hunter Trade Helps Connors

The substantial development in Connors’ favor may have happened before he even took the field Thursday.

Los Angeles traded Jarquez Hunter to the Miami Dolphins in the deal that brought Tutu Atwell back to the Rams, removing one competitor from a full-capacity running back room. Hunter had been pushing for the No. 3 job after rushing for 68 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

The lingering question is whether the Rams want to carry three running backs or four.

Williams and Corum are entrenched at the top of the depth chart, while Ronnie Rivers has carved out value on special teams. A final roster projection from Turf Show Times kept those three and placed Connors on the practice squad.

Conversely, Sports Illustrated’s Blaine Grisak included Connors as a fourth running back, writing that the Hunter trade “may have been partly to open up a roster spot” for the rookie and that his preseason made him difficult to leave off.

That disagreement captures where Connors stands entering final cuts. His roster spot is uncertain, especially on a team with limited openings and a third back who contributes on special teams.

Nevertheless, Connors’ play makes the final call tricky following his claim to the Rams’ best offensive PFF grade of the night.