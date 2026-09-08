Rams Make Decision on Aaron Donald’s Week 1 Playing Status

The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves throughout the NFL twice during the offseason, first by pulling off the blockbuster trade for superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and then by convincing legendary tackle Aaron Donald to come out of retirement ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Along with all the news that has come out about the Rams and Los Angeles’ attempt to be the team to beat in 2026, Sean McVay’s squad has to start the season on the other side of the world, traveling to Australia to take on the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Donald Will Not Play Week 1 Against 49ers

Getty Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams hugs Head coach Sean McVay

The big question over the past week or so has been whether Donald will be ready to go for the season opener down under.

Apparently, the Rams want to give Donald a bit more time to get up to speed, as they have decided he won’t travel with the team to Australia for the Week 1 showdown with the 49ers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Rams standout DT Aaron Donald will not travel to Australia for Thursday night’s opener against the 49ers and will be inactive, per me and Ian Rapoport,” Schefter wrote on his X account. “The Rams want to give Donald more time to ramp up before making his much-anticipated return after two seasons of retirement.”

Although the Rams are likely anxious to get a look at the Garrett-Donald duo on the defensive line, the team’s decision not to rush the future Hall of Famer into making his debut is probably the smart move, especially given the travel demands in Week 1 for Los Angeles.

Puka Nacua Opens Up About Potential NFL Suspension

Getty Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

With superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua facing some off-the-field trouble, reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford’s favorite target downfield could end up receiving a suspension from the league.

Nacua recently opened up about his uncertain situation, with the NFL yet to decide if he’ll be hit with a suspension as Week 1 of the 2026 campaign approaches for the Rams, via Michael Duarte of The California Post.

“I think, yeah, there’s definitely an emotion with some of the things,” Nacua said after practice Monday. “I’m just trying to handle that in the ways that I can and what’s in my control.

“But also having a realistic understanding of the consequences of some of the things that I put myself in this offseason.”

After dealing with a psoas injury, Nacua is grateful to be back on the field and clearly looks forward to getting the season underway in Australia on Thurs. Sept. 10.

“It feels great being out there on the field, just being able to move around,” Nacua said. “Being around the guys, I think, has got some of that energy and blood flowing in the body.”