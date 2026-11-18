The Los Angeles Rams have won four straight games, but their toughest tests lie ahead.

Los Angeles enters its Week 11 bye at 6-4, with matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers coming next.

ESPN Analytics has rated the Rams’ remaining schedule as the NFL’s most difficult.

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Dan Graziano raised questions Wednesday, November 18, about the franchise’s future with star receiver Puka Nacua.

The uncertainty comes as Sean McVay’s team fights for a playoff spot without several injured starters.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano Questions Rams’ Future With Puka Nacua

In his latest ESPN report, Graziano suggested the Rams could face a difficult decision regarding Nacua.

The 25-year-old receiver became eligible for a contract extension this offseason but never reached a long-term agreement.

Unlike first-round draft picks, Nacua doesn’t have a fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Graziano pointed to the receiver’s injury history and off-field concerns as factors that could affect negotiations.

“I could at least imagine a scenario in which the Rams let him hit free agency, or franchise him and listen to offers,” Graziano wrote.

Nacua currently sits on injured reserve with knee and toe injuries. He also missed two games earlier this season because of hip and groin problems.

His absence has forced Matthew Stafford to work without his top target during a crucial stretch.

Graziano also identified another possible offseason dilemma involving defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

Both could command significant contracts as the Rams work to retain their young defensive talent.

Rams Face NFL’s Toughest Remaining Schedule After 4-Game Winning Streak

Los Angeles has climbed back into the playoff race with four consecutive victories.

The Rams capped that run with a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on November 15.

But the competition gets considerably stronger after their bye.

According to the Los Angeles Times, ESPN Analytics ranked the Rams’ remaining schedule as the toughest in the league.

Los Angeles hosts Green Bay on November 25 before facing Kansas City on December 3. A December 13 trip to San Francisco follows.

The Rams also have games against the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Five of their final seven opponents currently have winning records.

Injuries make the stretch harder.

Nacua and Davante Adams remain sidelined, while starting center Coleman Shelton is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Rams have leaned heavily on their defense during their winning streak. That unit has allowed only three touchdowns in its last five games.

But the coming weeks should provide a clearer picture of whether Los Angeles can make another playoff run.

McVay has kept the Rams competitive through injuries and a slow start. Now his team must prove it can beat some of the NFL’s strongest opponents.