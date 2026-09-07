LA Rams’ Traded 1st-Round Pick for Myles Garrett Projected to Land LSU QB

The Los Angeles Rams’ biggest trade of the offseason could eventually hand the Cleveland Browns another swing at quarterback.

FOX Sports’ Rob Rang released a 2027 NFL mock draft and projected Cleveland to use the first-round pick it acquired from Los Angeles on LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt at No. 32 overall.

That slot carries a flattering implication for the Rams. The final pick of the first round belongs to the Super Bowl champion, meaning Rang’s projected order has Los Angeles finishing on top.

It would also put a spotlight back on the price the Rams paid to acquire Myles Garrett.

If Cleveland ultimately uses that selection on a quarterback, the blockbuster’s result could land a long-term answer at the game’s most important position.

The 2027 first-rounder was one of several future assets Cleveland received in the deal, so its eventual landing spot will serve as a running subplot throughout the season.

Rams’ Garrett Trade Could Deliver Browns a QB

Rang wrote that Cleveland would “almost certainly target a quarterback” on Day 1 if the Rams’ pick ends up at No. 32, and identified Leavitt as an intriguing option after his move from Arizona State to LSU.

He added that Leavitt flashed with the Sun Devils and predicted the quarterback would “flourish” at LSU under Lane Kiffin.

The timing made the projection especially interesting.

Leavitt opened his LSU career by leading the Tigers to a 51-10 win over Clemson on Sept. 5. Per LSU’s game recap, he finished with 230 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and three total touchdowns before exiting late in the third quarter.

He also brings a longer track record as a dual-threat option. Leavitt started seven games for Arizona State in 2025, completing 145 of 239 passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 306 rushing yards and five scores before injuries ended his season.

There’s a long way to go before the 2027 draft, and the order itself will change throughout the season. Regardless, Leavitt’s first outing in Baton Rouge gave the early projection a boost.

Rams Paid a Premium to Add Garrett

Los Angeles sent Jared Verse, its 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-rounder to Cleveland in June for Garrett.

The return was one of the league’s most decorated defenders.

Garrett arrived after setting an NFL single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025. The five-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler entered 2026 with 125.5 career sacks, the most among active players at the time of the trade.

The club also noted that Garrett produced his record-setting season while facing an NFL-high 139 chip blocks.

That’s the type of otherwordly production Los Angeles was willing to sacrifice future draft capital to obtain, and it also means the Browns will have a direct stake in how far the Rams go this season.

Assuming Los Angeles falls short, the pick moves higher and becomes more valuable. Rang’s projection offers the opposite scenario where Garrett helps the Rams reach the finish line, while Cleveland is left with the final selection of Round 1.

For now, that pick is being connected to a quarterback who just accounted for 343 yards against Clemson.

The Rams made the trade to chase another championship, so if the price, at some point, includes sending Leavitt to Cleveland, they would gladly prefer that decision to come at No. 32.