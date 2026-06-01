Rams Earn Big Financial Benefit Through Myles Garrett Trade, Insider Reveals

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the sports world on Monday with the announcement of their blockbuster trade for two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year ED Myles Garrett from the Browns. In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are sending two-time Pro Bowl ED Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick back to Cleveland.

In an instant reaction piece to the trade news, The 33rd Team’s Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo pointed out that, despite the steep trade price, the Rams are not only upgrading from Verse to Garrett, but also saving money in the long term.

How the Los Angeles Rams Benefit from Myles Garrett’s Contract Structure

“Because of [Garrett’s] restructure, because of the way this contract was changed around, it’s effectively setting up to be a three-year contract for Myles Garrett from the Rams perspective, for like $33 million a year, with low cap hits in the next two years,” Monson said. “Like, $8 million [in year one], $16 million [in year two] — it goes up to $21 million in the third year, then it gets prohibitive.”

“So it’s basically a three-year deal, which takes you through his 31, 32, and 33-age seasons for Myles Garrett,” he continued. “So it’s probably squeezing the last three elite years or the last three years you’re expecting to be genuinely elite for Myles Garrett, and then you’re done, right?”

“And at that point, they’ve probably moved on from [QB Matthew] Stafford at that stage already, you’ve probably got an idea whether [2026 first-round pick QB] Ty Simpson is the real deal or not. It kind of neatly spans the divide, I think. It’s absolutely a win-now move, but it’s also three years, and I think that’s perfectly reasonable.”

How the Rams Save Money Swapping Jared Verse for Myles Garrett

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“Because most of the bonus is already paid and distributed from a Browns perspective, that’s the benefit,” Palazzolo added. “It’s not just player-for-player. Because the other financial component the Rams are thinking of, ‘Okay, Verse is going to be up [for an extension] soon.’ You’re going to have to pay a Jared Verse even more money.”

“So theoretically, [Los Angeles is] actually saving money, and they’re paying a first-round pick — so that’s a big price! But you’re willing to give up a first-round pick to, over time, actually save a little bit of money to do the Myles Garrett upgrade over Jared Verse.”

“That’s the thing,” Monson continued. “Everyone’s going to think about this, ‘Oh, Myles Garrett’s contract, he’s one of the best-paid [players], he reset the market recently!’ Right, this was a recent deal when Myles Garrett blew everyone else out of the water.”

“But because of the way bonuses work, and the way the bonus money was paid out, the Rams are effectively only on the hook for a $33 million APY for the next three years. When Jared Verse’s contract is done, it’s probably going to be higher than $33 million APY. He’s one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL. The chances are, if and when they have to redo that contract, it’ll be more than they’re paying Myles Garrett.”