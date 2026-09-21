LA Rams vs. NY Giants Tonight: How to Watch, Latest Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams waited 11 days for a chance to make up for an opening-night dud.

The New York Giants come to Inglewood believing their own Week 1 breakthrough can travel.

That contrast gives Monday Night Football more urgency than a typical September matchup.

Los Angeles followed an offseason filled with Super Bowl expectations by losing 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. New York opened the John Harbaugh era with a 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams remain more than a touchdown favorite, even with Puka Nacua questionable and Myles Garrett on injured reserve. The expected return of Aaron Donald is the counterweight as Los Angeles plays its home opener.

History favors the home side.

Sean McVay is 4-0 against the Giants since taking over the Rams in 2017, although last season’s 26-25 finish offered little breathing room.

Rams vs. Giants: How to Watch, Start Time

The Rams and Giants kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, or 5:15 p.m. PT, on Monday, Sept. 21, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

ESPN and ABC will have the game nationally, with Joe Buck on play-by-play, Troy Aikman providing analysis and Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines.

NFL+ offers the primary streaming option, via Monday Night Football viewing information.

Rams radio coverage will air on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 Jack FM. La Primera 1330 AM will carry the Spanish-language broadcast.

Los Angeles enters the game with uncertainty around its receiving corps. In addition to Nacua, the Rams’ final injury report listed Jordan Whittington as doubtful with a quadriceps injury. Safety Kamren Kinchens was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Rams vs. Giants Odds & Prediction

FanDuel listed the Giants as 7.5-point underdogs Monday morning, with New York at +275 on the moneyline. The over/under was 47.5 points, via the latest betting snapshot.

Prediction markets raised a similar outlook Monday afternoon. Kalshi traders priced the Rams at a 73% chance to win compared with 27% for the Giants. Polymarket was slightly higher on Los Angeles, giving the Rams a 74% chance and the Giants 27%.

The Rams’ porous run-defense number matters against a Giants offense that leaned into Harbaugh’s physical identity. New York ran for 170 yards before three victory-formation kneel-downs against Dallas. Jaxson Dart added 230 passing yards, three touchdowns and 54 rushing yards in a commanding season debut.

Donald changes things. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is expected to play in a rotation while ending a 982-day NFL absence. His interior pressure should make Dart less comfortable than he looked in Week 1, especially if Los Angeles forces New York into longer third downs.

The other matchup points toward a Rams response.

New York placed cornerback Paulson Adebo on injured reserve, while Deonte Banks entered Monday as questionable.

If Nacua sits, Davante Adams can do wonders with Stafford against a depleted secondary.