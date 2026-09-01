LA Rams Set to Sign Ex-Seahawks Fan Favorite After Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a flier on a familiar NFC West defender after the first wave of roster cuts.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jamie Sheriff plans to sign with the Rams’ practice squad, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported.

Sheriff spent parts of the past two seasons with Seattle before being waived as the reigning Super Bowl champions trimmed their roster to 53 players.

The 26-year-old now gets a fresh start with one of Seattle’s biggest competitors — and a Rams organization that put big cash intp its defensive front.

Los Angeles has little need to rush Sheriff into a significant role. Its current outside linebacker group is led by Myles Garrett and Byron Young, with Josaiah Stewart and Wesley Bailey among the younger options behind them.

Sheriff instead hands the Rams a developmental pass rusher with NFL experience and a history of making noise when given preseason opportunities.

Sheriff Emerged as Seahawks Fan Favorite

Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 23: Jamie Sheriff #50 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Malik Willis #2 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Sheriff’s NFL accolades are light, but his journey to this point has been eventful.

The 6-foot-1, 254-pound defender initially joined Seattle in August 2024 after going undrafted out of South Alabama. He had previously participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis before earning a contract.

Sheriff quickly became one of the Seahawks’ more intriguing preseason players. He totaled three sacks, six solo tackles and five quarterback hits during the 2024 preseason, per Field Gulls. Two of those sacks came in Seattle’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

That production helped Sheriff develop a following despite his spot near the bottom of the roster. Field Gulls later described him as a “fan favorite” when Seattle brought him back to its practice squad in 2025.

His college numbers also showed some pass-rush ability. Sheriff recorded 109 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks over 37 games at South Alabama, according to his Seahawks team biography. He earned Defensive MVP honors in the 2023 68 Ventures Bowl after helping South Alabama secure the first bowl victory in program history.

Rams Add More Depth to Loaded Defensive Front

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Darryl Peterson III #59 of the Los Angeles Rams sacks DJ Uiagalelei #7 of the Los Angeles Chargers causing a fumble to preserve a 20-18 Rams win a preseason game at SoFi Stadium on August 27, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Sheriff remained in Seattle’s developmental pipeline for most of his first two NFL seasons.

He appeared in three regular-season games between Seattle and the Carolina Panthers, including one game for the Seahawks during their 2025 Super Bowl-winning campaign. Seattle elevated him from the practice squad for a November matchup against the Tennessee Titans, when he recorded one tackle.

The Seahawks gave Sheriff an opportunity this summer, but a congested defensive room eventually pushed him out.

Seattle officially waived Sheriff on Aug. 30 alongside several young linebackers while establishing its initial 53-man roster. He was then left off the Seahawks’ initial practice squad.

Los Angeles provides a logical landing spot for a player who can work off the edge and potentially contribute on special teams.

As it pertains to Sheriff, the move also means remaining in the NFC West — only now on the other side of the Seahawks-Rams rivalry.