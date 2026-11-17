A former Los Angeles Rams fourth-round pick is searching for another NFL home after a series of roster moves.

Running back Jarquez Hunter worked out for the Tennessee Titans on Monday, November 16, according to the league’s transaction wire (noted by NFL insider Aaron Wilson on X).

The workout comes less than a week after the New Orleans Saints released Hunter from their practice squad on November 10.

Tennessee also evaluated running back Dante Miller, quarterback Mark Gronowski and two wide receivers. The Titans signed Jason Brownlee and defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald to their practice squad, but did not announce a deal with Hunter.

The 23-year-old entered the NFL as a Rams draft pick in 2025. His time in Los Angeles ended with a preseason trade this summer.

Former Rams Draft Pick Gets Titans Workout After Saints Release

Hunter is looking for his third NFL team since leaving the Rams in August.

The Miami Dolphins acquired him in a trade that sent wide receiver Tutu Atwell back to Los Angeles.

Miami waived Hunter during its final roster cuts, just days after completing the deal. He remained with the Dolphins on their practice squad through the first five weeks of the season.

The Saints signed Hunter on October 14, giving the former Auburn standout another chance.

That stint lasted less than a month before New Orleans released him.

Now Tennessee is evaluating the running back as a possible depth addition.

The Titans have Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears leading their backfield, with rookie Nick Singleton and Julius Chestnut also in the group.

Hunter would face competition for snaps if Tennessee decides to sign him. For now, the workout marks another chance to stay in the NFL.

Rams Traded Jarquez Hunter After Just One Season

Los Angeles selected Hunter with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth approximately $5.2 million, including a signing bonus of nearly $1 million.

Hunter appeared in five regular-season games for the Rams in 2025, but played exclusively on special teams. He did not record an offensive touch.

With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum leading the backfield, Hunter faced a difficult path to playing time.

The Rams eventually moved him to Miami in exchange for Atwell on August 27, 2026.

Head coach Sean McVay addressed the decision following a preseason victory over the Chargers.

“Obviously wish Jarquez Hunter nothing but the best moving forward,” McVay said.

The coach explained that Los Angeles wanted more depth at wide receiver and felt comfortable with its other running backs.

Hunter had arrived with strong college credentials.

He rushed for 3,371 yards and 25 touchdowns across four seasons at Auburn. His final season produced 1,201 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, earning him first-team All-SEC honors.

Those numbers helped Hunter become a fourth-round selection.

Less than two years into his professional career, he is still looking for a steady role. His Titans workout gives him another chance, though a contract has yet to follow.