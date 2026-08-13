Rams Second-Year “Versatile” Defender Tabbed Breakout Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams defense was among the best in the league in the 2025 season. Now, entering the 2026 season, it appears they are the best defense.

LA added Myles Garrett to reinforce the D-line and traded for Trent McDuffie to help lock down the secondary that allowed 216.7 passing yards per game last season.

The Rams’ defense is notably better than the 2025 squad, while bringing back defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who was receiving head-coaching interviews during the offseason.

With all the assets to make a Super Bowl run, one NFL analyst predicts that a second-year defender will have a breakout season and be a key member of the defense.

Rams Linebacker Named Breakout Option

The Los Angeles Rams have many big names across the roster who will likely garner the most attention in the 2026 season, leaving room for the “lesser” known players with opportunities to contribute.

Rob Rang of Fox Sports dropped a list of second-year players who could break out in the 2026 season, naming Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart.

“Given that the Rams pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason by prying Myles Garrett away from Cleveland, suggesting another pass-rusher is about to break out for them should terrify opponents,” Rang wrote. “Garrett’s mere presence will command extra attention, opening opportunities for his teammates.”

“Stewart doesn’t need much assistance. His combination of quickness and compact strength make him a tough block. The former third-rounder likely won’t start this year, but I think Stewart will prove a quality sub option who might just double last year’s production (22 tackles, three sacks).”

The linebacker played in all 17 games his rookie season, but did not make a start for the NFC West team. Alongside his tackles and sacks, Stewart registered a forced fumble and 2 pass deflections for LA last season, a noteworthy amount for a player who played around 33% of defensive snaps.

Getting more experience is vital for Josaiah Stewart as the Rams aim to make another run for the Lombardi Trophy after losing in the NFC Championship Game.

Coaching Staff on Josaiah Stewart

Josaiah Stewart lined up as linebacker and defensive end in his rookie season, but with Myles Garrett the primary EDGE rusher, Stewart will likely get more snaps at LB.

While the LA Rams defense is among the best in the league with stars and quality players all around, the linebacker room is considered the weakest. But with more reps at the spot, Stewart could develop into a true LB.

“He’s a really versatile player. I think he can [rush quarterbacks and cover receivers],” McVay said. “I think he’s excellent – he’s at his best when he’s going forward towards the quarterback. Great hands, great get-off. He’s got good natural football instincts and I think that’s reflected in some of the drops. He’s a stud and he’s only continuing to get better.”

With preseason set to commence, Josaiah Stewart is in line for a better second year and could be a sneaky player who could be underappreciated.