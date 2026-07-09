Rams Second-Year Defender Listed Breakout Candidate Ahead of 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best passing-rushing duos in the league after acquiring Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade, who will line up opposite Byron Young.

Both EDGE rushers are coming off career years, with Garrett breaking the single-season sack record and Young having his highest sack margin in a season (12) and his first Pro Bowl nod.

While the duo will headline the pass rush room, the team will need rotational pieces when they’re off the field.

One NFL analyst names a young member of the defense as a potential breakout candidate for Los Angeles in the 2026 season.

Rams Second-Year Defender Named Breakout Candidate

Myles Garrett and Byron Young recorded 35 sacks combined in the 2025 season, which would be the highest total in the league if the duo had been paired last season (8 more than the next-highest partnership).

The pass rushers will still have the majority of snaps off the EDGE in the 2026 season, but other defensive linemen need to step up when one is sidelined.

ESPN’s Ben Solak dropped a list of breakout candidates for all 32 teams ahead of next season, naming second-year defender Josiah Stewart for the Rams.

“Lost in all the Myles Garrett/Jared Verse hoopla is a pretty sick rookie season from Stewart. He was a rotational player with only 166 pass-rush snaps, but that’s part of the appeal for Chris Shula’s defense,” Solak wrote. “Stewart is a subpackage player with legitimate drop ability, so Shula likes him on blitzing downs as a Swiss Army knife. And those 166 snaps were flashy. He can bend, pop with power and finish at the quarterback.”

“This is particularly important now that Verse has been swapped for Garrett, who figures to kick inside more often (given his superior size) in subpackage looks. That opens the door for more wide alignments for Stewart, who can carve out a role as a late-game closer.”

Stewart brought down opposing quarterbacks 3 times his rookie season despite his limited role, while also recording 22 total tackles, 2 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

The pass rusher received a 74 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus for his performances his rookie season, landing him 28th-best out of 115 qualifying.

Now with experience in the NFL and an understanding of Chris Shula’s defense, Josiah Stewart could be up for a bigger role his second season that could help him break out and become a key contributor to the Rams.

Sean McVay on Josiah Stewart

Josiah Stewart played well in the limited role he had in the Los Angeles Rams strong pass rush room last season. Now, he gets an opportunity to expand his role with the upcoming training camp.

Head coach Sean McVay praised Stewart in the middle of last season, calling a player with football instincts.

“He’s a really versatile player. I think he can do both,” McVay said of Stewart, via Rams Wire. “I think he’s excellent – he’s at his best when he’s going forward towards the quarterback. Great hands, great get-off.”

“He’s got good natural football instincts and I think that’s reflected in some of the drops. He’s a stud and he’s only continuing to get better.”