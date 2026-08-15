LA Rams Injury Update: Former Missouri OL Ruled Out Due to Hamstring Issue

The Los Angeles Rams have encountered an injury setback involving an intriguing rookie.

Offensive lineman Keagen Trost was ruled out with a hamstring injury during the Rams’ preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on X. The update contained no recovery timetable.

Los Angeles selected him with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His ability to line up at several spots has given the coaching staff options as it assembles depth behind its starting five.

The Rams’ unofficial depth chart currently lists Warren McClendon Jr. as the starting right tackle, with Trost second. Recent practices showed Los Angeles was willing to give the rookie opportunities alongside the first unit.

Trost Was Getting First-Team Looks Before Injury

Trost spent most of training camp with the second-team offense, but his role had started to expand as the preseason approached.

During the Rams’ Aug. 11 joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Trost rotated in at right tackle with the first-team offense. McClendon and Alaric Jackson had received the vast majority of the starting tackle work up to that point.

The Rams even listed him among five players to watch against Kansas City one day before the game. Los Angeles highlighted his positional flexibility and the opportunity to learn where the coaching staff might deploy him along the offensive line.

Matthew Stafford also praised the rookie following the Cowboys practice, noting Trost had handled opportunities with different units and on both sides of the line.

“Never really blinks. Just goes in there and plays ball,” Stafford said of Trost.

The hamstring injury now cuts into that evaluation window.

Los Angeles has two preseason games remaining, hosting the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 22 before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 27.

Trost’s recovery will determine whether he receives another opportunity to collect helpful exhibition snaps before the regular season.

Rams Drafted Trost With Versatility in Mind

The Rams spent a third-round pick on Trost with a focus on versatility and depth.

Sean McVay explained after the draft that Trost possesses the flexibility to play all five offensive line positions, including center in an emergency. McVay said that versatility carries added value when the Rams determine which eight offensive linemen to activate on game days.

Trost’s college production added to his appeal.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 91.7 run-blocking grade in 2025, which ranked first among 632 qualified offensive tackles. His 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency ranked third among qualifying tackles.

He also arrived with extensive experience.

Trost appeared in 51 college games with 45 starts across stops at Morgan State, Indiana State, Wake Forest and Missouri. He finished his college career starting all 13 games at right tackle for Missouri in 2025.

That background — coupled with his stellar play — helped put Trost in position for backup duties behind McClendon and elsewhere along the line.

Long term, Los Angeles has plans for the rookie.

Short term, the hamstring issue creates variability around its No. 2 right tackle as the Rams move deeper into the preseason.