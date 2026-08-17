LA Rams Lose Top Backup RT to Multiweek Injury Ahead of 2026 Opener

The Los Angeles Rams will be without one of their top offensive line reserves for a significant portion of the remaining preseason.

Rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered during the Rams’ 20-12 preseason victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on August 15.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on August 17 that Trost will “probably” be sidelined for a few weeks, per the team’s official website.

The Athletic’s Nate Atkins added another important detail regarding the rookie’s place on the depth chart.

“Rams 3rd-round rookie Keagan Trost will likely miss a few weeks with the hamstring he hurt in Saturday’s preseason game,” Atkins posted on X. “Trost was the top backup option at RT.”

Trost’s absence removes a player the Rams were beginning to position as a key insurance option behind their starting offensive line.

Trost Injury Thins Rams’ Depth at Right Tackle

The Rams selected Trost with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft, and the Missouri product quickly worked his way into a prominent reserve role.

Los Angeles rested its starters against Kansas City, allowing Trost to open the game at right tackle. His debut was cut short during the first quarter when he injured his hamstring on the Rams’ first field-goal protection snap.

Blake Hance replaced him at right tackle.

Atkins’ report that Trost had emerged as the top backup at right tackle gives the sense of where the rookie stood before the injury.

Warren McClendon Jr. enters the season atop the depth chart at right tackle. Trost’s versatility, however, hands McVay a potential option at several spots should injuries hit the starting unit.

Trost made 23 college starts at right tackle, four at left tackle and one at right guard. McVay said after the draft that the Rams believed Trost possessed the versatility to play all five offensive line positions, including center in an emergency.

A multiweek absence threatens to wipe out much of the valuable preseason work Los Angeles had available to test Trost in those roles.

Rams Have High Hopes for Trost After Standout Missouri Season

The injury interrupts what had been an commendable start for one of Los Angeles’ Day 2 draft picks.

Trost arrived in the NFL after putting together impressive blocking numbers during his final season at Missouri. His 91.7 run-blocking grade in 2025 ranked first among 632 qualified offensive tackles, via Pro Football Focus data shared by the Rams.

Los Angeles viewed Trost as a developmental piece who could learn behind typically starting offensive line before potentially taking more of a role.

His injury doesn’t appear likely to become a long-term issue based on McVay’s initial timetable.

But missing a few weeks at this stage of August could cost Trost most or all of the remaining preseason and reduce his opportunity to build live-game experience before the regular season.

For now, the Rams will have to sort through their remaining tackle depth without their top backup option on the right side.