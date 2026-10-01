Rams Trade Pitch Features 9-Time Pro Bowler as Myles Garrett Recovers

The Los Angeles Rams invested heavily in their pass rush.

But an injury to their biggest acquisition has given them a reason to consider another decorated defender.

Khalil Mack is an intriguing possibility for a team waiting on Myles Garrett.

The veteran’s experience would bring appeal, while his contract makes any pursuit a decision about the remainder of this season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposes a Rams fit and a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

That projection gives the discussion a starting point without determining Los Angeles Chargers’ asking price or indicating that negotiations are underway.

Nevertheless, the fit deserves a closer look.

Mack’s Contract Makes This a Win-Now Decision

Mack returned to the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million fully guaranteed contract in March, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

At 35, he’s playing his 13th NFL season.

Those details help explain the appeal and the limitations.

A buyer would be acquiring a veteran for an help as soon as possible, with another contract decision approaching after the season. Any deal would also require a careful look at the lingering salary obligation and available cap space.

His credentials are substantial.

In their announcement of his extension, the Chargers noted Mack’s nine Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro honors and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year award. He came into this season with 113 career sacks.

His most productive Chargers season came in 2023, when he recorded a franchise-record 17 sacks. Over his first four seasons with the team, he accumulated 36.5 sacks and 60 quarterback hits.

Additionally, there’s a health consideration. The Chargers’ account of his return noted that an elbow injury cost him four games in 2025. He still finished with 5.5 sacks.

The sensible approach for the Rams would be to identify a workload that preserves his effectiveness.

Garrett’s Recovery Affords Grounds to Explore Help

Garrett’s absence creates the noteworthy argument for exploring the idea.

NFL Network reported a recovery timeline of approximately six weeks following knee surgery. Garrett went on injured reserve Sept. 17, and the report identified Nov. 8 as a possible return date.

The Rams acquired him in June for Jared Verse and three draft picks, including a 2027 first-round selection, making the need to protect the defense during his recovery particularly important.

Adding Mack would surface value beyond filling those missing snaps. Assuming Garrett returns healthy, a capable edge rusher would authorize the Rams a shot to rotate personnel and present different combinations on passing downs.

The challenge is deciding whether that benefit justifies another expenditure of draft capital.

Los Angeles would need to weigh Mack’s current film, medical history and financial cost against its existing options.

The Chargers have their own reasons to hold firm. Their training camp preview described Mack as part of a leading trio with Tuli Tuipulotu and first-round rookie Akheem Mesidor.

Mack also expressed his attachment to the team in that preview.

“Ultimately, this is where me and my family want to be this year,” he said during the offseason.