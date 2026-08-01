Rams’ 7-Sack Starter Issues ‘Scary’ Warning After Training Camp Session

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have their most accomplished pass rusher on the field for Friday’s first padded training camp practice.

But it didn’t quiet the defense regarding the expectations surrounding the group.

After the session, Kobie Turner delivered one of the strongest statements to come out of Rams camp.

The 2025 7-sack starter believes Los Angeles has the personnel to make life difficult for opponents at every level.

“We’re a scary front, we’re a scary defense,” Turner said, per Rams’ official practice recap. He later described the unit as a “complete package.”

Turner also made it clear that the defense has work ahead before those flashes become its standard.

He pointed to communication and consistency as the keys to reaching the group’s potential.

Rams Front Makes Statement Without Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett received a scheduled rest day Friday after participating throughout the opening block of camp.

The absence gave the rest of the defensive front an early opportunity to show that Los Angeles’ pass rush will not depend entirely on its blockbuster offseason addition.

The group responded.

The team’s Day 5 observations noted that Stetson Bennett IV faced pressure on multiple passing downs despite Garrett watching from the sideline.

Poona Ford also made his presence felt during a run-heavy practice. Ford repeatedly met runners near the line of scrimmage and generated movement even when blockers initially engaged him.

Cornerback Alex Johnson forced an incompletion and nearly came away with two interceptions behind the active front.

Garrett’s return should only create more favorable situations for Turner, Ford and Braden Fiske.

Turner said the linemen understand that Garrett will attract extra attention, leaving opportunities elsewhere.

Turner also said the front is constructed so “any one of us can win”, and he has already shown he can capitalize on those chances.

He finished the 2025 regular season with 48 tackles, seven sacks, three pass breakups and the first interception of his career across 17 games.

And the Wake Forest product recorded 5.5 of those sacks during a late-season five-game stretch.

Turner Sees Complete Rams Defense

The addition of Garrett naturally placed the focus on the defensive line, but Turner’s warning extended beyond the pass rush.

Friday offered an early example.

The pressure up front helped create chances for Johnson on the back end, while Ford’s work in the middle limited room in the running game.

Los Angeles produced those moments during its first day of contact football, when timing and execution are still developing.

Turner’s comments also arrive amid championship expectations for a roster built to contend immediately.

When asked about the Super Bowl-or-bust discussion around Los Angeles, he emphasized the daily work required during camp rather than making a prediction about February.

The Rams added an elite pass rusher to a front that already included multiple productive starters.

Friday showed that the remaining group can still affect a practice when Garrett is unavailable.