Rams 24-Sack Defender Tabbed Potential Breakout Candidate

The Los Angeles Rams already had one of the best defensive lines, if not the best, entering the 2026 season. But after trading for Myles Garrett, the Rams easily have the best D-line in the NFL.

With Pro Bowlers on the edge and quality pass rushers in the middle, the Rams defensive front will be a pain for any offense.

While the main name in the room is Garrett, one NFL writer believes the Rams could expect another name to have a breakout season in 2026.

Rams D-Lineman Named Breakout Candidate

The LA Rams recorded 47 sacks in the 2025 season. Now with Myles Garrett, the team is predicted to surpass that number in 2026.

With another season under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who was receiving head-coaching interviews in the offseason, the Rams defense gets to mold into his vision. This could allow a player to have his best season.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus called Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner as the team’s breakout candidate ahead of the 2026 season.

“Kobie Turner is set to hit free agency after the season, and if the first three years of his career are any indication, he’s about to earn a massive payday,” McGuinness wrote. “He has earned PFF pass-rush grades above 80.0 in two of his first three seasons while generating 181 pressures, including 50 sacks and quarterback hits, on 1,654 pass-rushing snaps.”

“With opposing offenses now likely to devote extra attention to Myles Garrett off the edge, Turner could see even more favorable one-on-one opportunities as a pass-rusher.”

Turner, who has yet to miss a game in his career, has been one of the Rams most consistent defenders since being drafted by the franchise in 2023. In his career, the defensive interior has registered 24 sacks, 167 tackles, 9 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

PFF gave Turner an overall grade of 83.1 for his performance in the 2025 season, marking him as the sixth-best DI out of 134 qualifying.

If Kobie Turner continues to develop, he could be in line for his first double-digit sack season.

Kobie Turner Entering Contract Year

Kobie Turner is entering the 2026 season in the final year of his rookie deal and, as noted, is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents in 2027.

If he were to hit the market in the 2027 free agency, Spotrac projects the defensive interior to receive a four-year, $130 million deal.

The Rams, who revamped their defense, will now have to pay Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie‘s deals.

LA will also have to decide if they want to pay wide receiver Puka Nacua or EDGE rusher Byron Young, who are both entering the final year of their rookie contracts. The team is in a sticky situation, as all these players have been key contributors since being drafted.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams are projected to have around $79 million in cap space for the 2027 free agency.

The Rams can retain at least two of the players, but it is unlikely they could do so for all three. If LA fails to lock down their Kobie Turner, they will need another defensive interior to replace him.