Los Angeles Rams’ $33 Million All-Pro Named Top Fantasy Value Pick

Kyren Williams has spent three consecutive seasons producing like a top-10 fantasy running back.

This summer, he is being drafted as though that run could already be ending.

Williams carries an RB17 average draft position amid concerns about Blake Corum’s expanding role.

NFL fantasy analyst Matt Okada ranked Williams No. 6 on a list of seven value picks at the position.

Okada identified Corum’s growing role as the source of the hesitation, but he also argued that the concern has pushed Williams too far down draft boards.

Okada called Corum’s rise the only “mildly reasonable explanation” for Williams’ RB17 draft position.

Williams has finished as the RB7, RB7 and RB9 over the past three fantasy seasons.

He has scored 44 touchdowns during that run and averaged more than 20 touches per game, giving him one of the league’s most stable recent résumés at the position.

Corum Gives Rams Reason to Adjust the Workload

Corum took a significant step during his second NFL season, finishing 2025 with 145 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns.

He averaged 5.1 yards per carry after producing 207 yards on 58 attempts as a rookie.

Okada noted that Corum averaged 11 touches per game from Week 7 forward and scored five touchdowns during that stretch.

Williams averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game over the same period, which ranked 11th among running backs.

That split offered a glimpse of the Rams’ preferred direction.

Corum can handle a meaningful portion of the early-down work, while Williams remains the player trusted across situations and near the goal line.

The reduced workload didn’t damage Williams’ production.

He rushed for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns on 259 carries in 2025, improving from 4.1 yards per attempt the previous season to 4.8.

He added 36 receptions for 281 yards and three scores.

Williams finished with 57 fewer carries than he had in 2024 yet still topped 1,200 rushing yards.

It marked his third consecutive season with more than 1,100 yards on the ground.

Therefore, Corum’s presence may lower Williams’ fantasy ceiling, but it hasn’t removed his weekly floor.

Rams’ $33 Million Commitment Still Matters

Los Angeles made its view of the backfield clear before last season.

The Rams signed Williams to a three-year, $33 million extension in August 2025, keeping him under contract through 2028.

The agreement followed consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Contracts never guarantee touches, especially at running back, even though Williams led the backfield by 114 carries and seven total touchdowns in 2025.

Corum still earned a solid role without creating an even rotation.

Okada expects that arrangement to continue, describing Williams as the lead back in an elite offense and questioned whether any runner available after the third round offers the same combination of role and surroundings.

The Rams led the NFL with 518 points and also finished first in expected points added per play and offensive success rate last season.

Their scoring environment creates room for two productive running backs, particularly when Williams remains the preferred receiving and red-zone option.

At William’s current price, another season near 1,500 scrimmage yards and double-digit touchdowns would comfortably beat expectations.

Because fantasy managers stay focused on how much Corum can gain regardless off Williams continuing to prove himself.